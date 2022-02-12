Full Walton is music to Hogs' ears

FAYETTEVILLE - Jonesboro's Tommy Rankin has witnessed a lot of basketball before and since he was the sophomore sixth man shooting guard for Glen Rose's 1958 Razorbacks Southwest Conference champions.

So for him to remark the Walton Arena atmosphere for Arkansas' overtime victory over No. 1 Auburn Tuesday was the most exciting basketball atmosphere he's experienced covers many gyms through many years.

Just another affirmation supporting remarks of one who has experienced nigh innumerable basketball games on all levels, Eric Musselman, Arkansas' coach and longtime former NBA and international ball coach.

"You can go to basketball games all over the country," Musselman said. "You can go for the next 50 years, there's not going to be a crowd that's better than that."

The coach's endorsement reinforces the strength in numbers the Razorbacks thrive upon at Walton inspiring them along this 9-win roll rolling into today's SEC game at Alabama.

Whenever there's talk of modernizing the 1993-1994 completed facility, rumors inevitably are murmured that the regular seating numbers trim to favor more luxury type seating but with less overall capacity.

Walton Arena, and its 20,327 capacity according to what the UA released as Tuesday's attendance, may have seemed overbuilt during the John Pelphrey lean years.

It constantly filled to the gills during Nolan Richardson's reign which inspired its creation. On occasion it filled during the Stan Heath and Pelphrey years and upped during the Mike Anderson era though never like this season tickets sold out every game season.

Barnhill Arena had the fans practically on the benches architecture to make its eventually listed 9,500 capacity sound like a Hog-calling 50,000.

With its dimensions Walton Arena needs its numbers fully throated to continue as the place opponents dread to tread.

JUST IN TIME

Of all the ingredients pulling these Hogs out of a losing 5 of 6 funk to winning nine consecutively, a big key may be finally having time on their side.

Time seldom sides early with a team breaking in six transfers like Arkansas has.

All six produced at times early. But coming close to clicking on all cylinders usually sputtered among the newcomers. Not anymore.

Five transfers, starters Au'Diese Toney, Stanley Umude, and Trey Wade with Chris Lykes and Kamani Johnson off the bench, variously have played pivotal roles turning Arkansas around.

"When you have a new team, it's like gardening," Musselman said. "You plant seeds in the ground and then how long is it going to take to see the fruits of that? Is it going to be 10 games, 15 games? I don't think you really know."

Older transfers have the experience advantage but perhaps disadvantages finding things encouraged in their old system discouraged in their new system.

"I think it's about habits," Musselman said. "Measuring those habits and turning into what I would call victory habits. When you're new to a system, it's going to take X amount of time for you to do it every day."

Seems these last nine games the Hogs have found time to tick.