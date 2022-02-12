Glenwood mayor arrested by agents with attorney general's office over asphalt usage

The Glenwood mayor has been charged with felony theft of property and felony abuse of office after an investigation into the use of government-purchased asphalt, the attorney general's office said in a news release Friday.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced in a news release Friday afternoon the arrest of Mayor Billy T. Smith, who has been in office since January 2019. The release said Smith hired a company in August to haul almost $4,000 worth of asphalt millings left over from a resurfacing project on U.S. 70 to his and his son-in-law's homes for resurfacing their driveways.

Amanda Priest, spokeswoman for Rutledge's office, said special agents in the public integrity division of the attorney general's office arrested Smith on Thursday.

"Mayor Smith was elected to serve the people of Glenwood, and instead he chose to use his position to privately and financially benefit himself," Rutledge said in the news release. "I urge any Arkansans concerned with potential fraud committed by public officials to contact our public integrity division immediately."

Attempts to determine the status of Smith's current role with the city were unsuccessful as of Friday afternoon.

Arkansas law allows for the removal of a person from the mayoral position if there's a special election set via a petition drive.

Glenwood sits along the Caddo River and is in Pike County.