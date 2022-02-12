Happy birthday (Feb. 12): This trip around the sun, your high energy goes hand-in-hand with a powerful intuition. You'll know who is going to contact you and why before the phone rings or the email inbox fills up. Use your unusual abilities to make life magical — your loved ones will excite to your interactions and gifts, your presence.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You are in a hyper-giving mode. You cannot keep yourself from caring, helping and doing. However, when presented with the opportunity to relax, don't miss out on some well-deserved enjoyment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): When someone asks how you are doing, it's an opportunity for you to network, further a cause or share a bit of news that puts you in a nice light. The time to think about what you're going to say is before the event.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You are essentially a creative person, and creative people need to make things. Carve out time to feed your maker. What follows: good health and good spirits.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You'll feel nostalgic for another time. It was no better or worse than this time really, but it was lovely and inspiring in its own way. Channel the energy of the past into today's work.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Regardless of how sincere an effort may be, it will not be effective unless you give your all. Stop trying. Trying is not doing. Doing is doing. Think of the Nike swoosh and just do it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The raw emotional force of young people will bring you back to your feelings. It is safe to feel them all, just don't believe or identify with them all. Feelings are power, and like all power it needs to be channeled, wrangled and controlled.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Take up space and command attention with your communication style. You'll gain the support of authority figures and the approval of those who see you as an authority.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You are an excellent judge of character and can also match a person's personality to the task that will allow him or her to shine. You'll put these skills to excellent use.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Avoid anyone with a sour disposition — it's catching. If you do get accidentally poisoned with pessimism, the anecdote is to change each negative word to a positive one.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There are few absolutes in this world. Anyone who makes it seem the rules are firm is a liar. You'll look at it. You'll look for the soft spots ... you'll see the bendable parts of the rules.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You once tried to avoid the influence of smooth talkers and now you're the smooth talker in question. Well, you know what you have, and you'll sell it to the highest bidder, that's all.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Being stressed out is always an option, but you don't have to let this day wind you up. Most problems that come up will solve themselves in one way or another. Think about that before you get involved.

MOODY MOON WARNING

Repellent states like depression, laziness, sadness, frustration, etc., often have unexpectedly strong, though secret, powers of seduction. One reason is that they are familiar and safe. If you are in a negative pattern and desire to transcend certain habits, moods and attitudes, key cosmic alignments will assist in your clarity and awareness.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “What would you do if you were me? I’m a 22-year-old Leo (like you!) just out of college and I have a few thousand dollars saved up from a job I no longer have. Should I look for a job and join the working force? Many of my friends have been looking for a while and are settling for low-paying jobs they are overqualified for while living with their parents. I want to work, but my mom says I’m in a position I may never see again, which is to say unattached. I can do anything! Should I travel? Should I buy a cool car? Should I date a lot? I feel like I have to kick this adult life off with something big.”

A: Your mom is right! You can buy a cool car, date like crazy or join the workforce any old time. But once you have “attachments” as you say, you may find it very challenging to answer that wild call, Leo, and see the world. I won’t lie, Leos like us can be a bit egocentric. Travel offsets that tendency by broadening our perspective, allowing us to see how others live and to understand more about where people are coming from. Bon voyage, lion!

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Today we celebrate the birthday of America’s finest, the 16th president of the United States, Abraham Lincoln. This Aquarian humanitarian rose from a childhood of poverty to become the leader who saved the union and emancipated the enslaved. Of Lincoln, Robert G. Ingersoll said: “Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power.”