IN THE GARDEN: To avoid moss takeover, take steps to improve grass growth conditions

Q: I have a question regarding moss taking over my lawn. Is there a way to get rid of it — other than taking it out manually — and keep it out of my grass? How do I restore the grass? Is there something in the soil that might be causing it or is it possibly weather related?

A: First of all, I am probably in the minority, but I love moss and encourage it whenever I can. Moss will be happy in compacted soils, in the shade, in areas with moisture problems and in acidic conditions. If you have all or a majority of those conditions, I say moss is your friend. It is green year-round, you don’t have to mow it, it is safe to walk on — and it is soft. If, however, you can’t embrace the moss, correct the problems causing it. Have your soil tested and adjust the pH if your soil is acidic. Aerate compacted soils, improve drainage and limb up some tree branches to allow more sunlight in. A strong, healthy lawn should resist moss, but if the lawn is thin because of poor growing conditions, the moss can begin to take over. Good luck.

Q: I want to plant asparagus. I know it will be a couple of years before we can harvest. But can you tell me what to do to get a bed started and when — the ins and outs here in Arkansas? I know it’s possible as my mom had a bed years ago, but it takes work and patience.

A: Asparagus is a wonderful perennial vegetable. Choose a location that is a stand-alone garden or a space on the edge of your vegetable garden. Asparagus fronds will grow fairly tall by the end of the growing season and you don’t want them to shade low-growing vegetables, nor do you want to impede tilling of your overall garden. Enrich the site by adding compost or well-rotted manure. Asparagus crowns should be showing up in nurseries or garden centers soon. Dig a trench about 10 inches deep, lay the crowns in and lightly cover with soil. As they grow, keep filling the soil up until the trench is full. Fertilize and water. You will see very thin asparagus spears appearing this season and next, but you don’t want to harvest them or you will damage the plants. Let them grow unchecked this year and next, and then begin to harvest when the spears are the width of a pencil or wider. Asparagus can give you plenty to eat from year three onward, and can live a very long time.





Q: I saw the article about tropical milkweed. Can you advise as to where seeds or plants can be bought?

A: Tropical milkweeds, along with native milkweeds, are becoming much more readily available at local nurseries and garden centers. They won’t start appearing until the weather warms up. You can also find them often at Arkansas Master Gardener plant sales or Native Plant Society sales.

Q: Our Arkansas Extension Service recommends Williams Pride apple trees for local growers. I haven’t been able to find them locally or online, i.e., Stark Bros. My friendly North Little Rock horticulturist said those recommendations, in his opinion, are not always what’s best. Would you recommend a variety for me that’s also compatible with my existing Grand Gala?

A: Our summers are hot and humid, so while we can grow apples, it takes a bit more effort, and the results may not be as glowing as apples grown in a cooler climate. But for home consumption, a couple of trees can provide plenty of fruit, as long as you take care of the trees with proper pruning and spray guides. Apples need another variety of apple to cross-pollinate. There are more than 6,000 varieties of apples to choose from, and lot of people have their favorites. Some choices to go with your Grand or Royal Gala would be Ozark Gold, Mollies Delicious or Fuji. See what is available locally or in a mail-order nursery close to home. Varieties for northern climates won’t be so happy in the South.

Retired after 38 years with the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, Janet Carson ranks among Arkansas’ best known horticulture experts. Her blog is at arkansasonline.com/planitjanet. Write to her at P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203 or email jcarson@arkansasonline.com