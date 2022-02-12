• Denyse Holt, 80, of Lincolnwood, Ill., said she was "trying to survive, that's all" after she was held hostage in her home for nearly 21 hours by a naked man armed with scissors, and was rescued by police who arrived to check on her in part because she didn't text one of her daughters her daily Wordle score.

• Brad Brubaker, a Putnam County, Ohio, sheriff's captain, said a 20-year-old man from Akron who wanted to distract police in Canada's capital during coronavirus mandate protests, called in a bomb threat but mistakenly called the village of Ottawa, Ohio, instead of Ottawa, Ontario.

• Luther Upton, 74, a City Council member in Evergreen, Ala., who has his own radio show, pleaded innocent to making threatening communications after being accused of urging the city on the air to "get rid" of a police officer who had pulled him over.

• David Jordan, 62, who lives in a homeless camp in Biloxi, Miss., faces a first-degree murder charge after a 52-year-old man, whose body was found in a wooded area, died from injuries related to an assault, police said.

• Mark McNeil, 60, a bus driver in Palm Coast, Fla., suspected of being intoxicated when he began driving 40 students home from school, was arrested, accused of driving under the influence with passengers younger than 18, deputies said.

• Richard Chinappi III, 27, a Richmond, Va., police officer, pleaded no contest to felony animal cruelty in the fatal shooting of his fiancee's dog, which he tried to cover up by saying he accidentally killed the animal with a shotgun while trying to stop a bear attack.

• Terrell Nix, 36, of Gretna, La., accused of killing a 46-year-old autistic and intellectually disabled client while working for Nix's mother's home health care company, faces life in prison after being convicted of second-degree murder, prosecutors said.

• Timothy Simpkins, an 18-year-old high school student in Arlington, Texas, was indicted on attempted murder and aggravated assault charges in an October shooting that wounded two students and a teacher when he got into a fight with another student.

• Catherine Graham, a contestant from Massachusetts on the "The Price Is Right" game show, confessed that she was hoping for an exotic destination such as Tahiti but instead won a trip to neighboring New Hampshire, which she said she's already visited "a million times."