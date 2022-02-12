Wrestling the enemy

When I was young, a neighbor would occasionally take me to a wrestling match in the basement of the Robinson Auditorium. Even at age 9, it was obvious to me that the matches were fake. My host would spend the evening pointing out how emotionally involved the crowd would become, even though people knew the whole thing was staged. I guess he was trying to teach me a life lesson that people are happy to see someone, who represents something they hate, get beat up.

This brings me to the 2022 governor's race. Several columnists in the Democrat-Gazette have opined that Sarah Huckabee Sanders should act more like her father when he was governor and focus on what she can do to help improve Arkansas. But every wrestler knows that their brand is based on having a clearly defined enemy, and since the Democratic Party is currently comatose in Arkansas, it is imperative that she fight the perceived threat of an out-of-state, left-wing, liberal insurgency if she wants to keep her fanbase satisfied. I can't wait to see her piledriver move.

PAUL SWEPSTON

Hot Springs

A place for discourse

Melodie Marcks' letter suggested a possible future destination for the deposed, disgraced former president, in the event he is tried, convicted and sentenced for his many crimes of commission and omission. However, the residents of Guam, American Samoa, the Northern Mariana Islands and Midway may not wish to be the depository for this person, and certainly legal actions might ensue to derail such a placement. "What did we do to deserve that?" those distant citizens might muse. Rather than run up our national debt even higher, litigating against their reaction, there is a much simpler solution to this dilemma.

That would be the re-opening of Alcatraz, the former slammer for the likes of Al Capone, Alvin "Creepy Karpis" Karpowitz, Arthur "Doc" Barker, George "Machine Gun" Kelly and "The Birdman of Alcatraz." There would be the additional benefit of its sufficient capacity for the co-conspirators and family members who were this man's partners in crime. The only possible drawback might be the lack of co-ed facilities, meaning that one or more of the gang would have to be incarcerated somewhere else, such as the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Worth.

Alas, there would not be room, however, for all of those folks in the Jan. 6, 2021, assemblage who were exercising "legitimate political discourse." Good luck with that.

JACK W. HILL

Bismarck

Choosing to care

In her Feb. 8 column, Gwen Faulkenberry explained the Arkansas School Choice Law well, and then showed how the law gets misinterpreted. Misstating the School Choice Law multiple times causes people to wrongly believe choice means parents can send their child’s portion of tax money to a school of their choice. I congratulate Gwen on her defense of the existing law and the problems caused by its misinterpretation.

I suggest options not encoded in the law but in being a caring person. For example, early in the lower grades, children realize many folks spend a good deal of money to avoid allowing their children to attend school with them. How do you think children feel when they make this discovery? It hurts. It’s a hurt that does not go away.

I remember 1971 well, when Pulaski Academy was started in a heap of hatred, tempers flaring, swearing, and ugliness. Now Little Rock’s private schools are entrenched, and thousands of students continue to pass through their doors.

The Supreme Court decided that separate but equal schools are neither equal nor constitutional. Of course, we dance around that declaration by letting folks know our separate schools are private, not public.

The sooner Arkansas ends its fight against integration, the sooner it will prosper. Just as the people who refuse to get covid-19 vaccinations open the door to horrible illness and death, those who refuse integration suffer from crime and unappealing communities. We can do the right thing, but it takes willpower and caring about others. If we keep doing the same thing, the results will be the same.

RICHARD EMMEL

Little Rock



