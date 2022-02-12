Lisa Parks launches second Senate bid

Attorney Lisa Parks of Tontitown is running for the state Senate District 31 seat, announcing her Democratic bid minutes after narrowly losing in a special election for the state Senate.

The 2022 election is the first after legislative district lines were redrawn to equalize district populations after the 2020 U.S. census. All 35 state Senate seats are up for election in the first regular election after redistricting. The newly elected senators will then draw lots to determine which half of them get regular four-year terms and which initially get shorter two-year terms. That ensures that at least half of senators will be up for election every election year.

Parks is the only Democrat so far to announce for the District 31 seat. Republican Rep. Clint Penzo of Springdale has announced his intention to seek a regular Senate term in District 31.

Parks, 56, specializes in child welfare in her law practice and has worked more than 17 years as a public defender in Benton and Washington counties.

Parks earned her law degree from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville after graduating with a business degree from the University of Arkansas at Monticello, her hometown. She also earned an associate degree at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia. She and her family have lived in Northwest Arkansas since 1994.

Parks ran unsuccessfully in 2014 against 4th District Circuit Judge Stacey Zimmerman, who oversees juvenile cases.

State senators normally serve four-year terms and receive a base salary of $44,357.