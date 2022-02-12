Little Dribblers dazzle Lion crowd

GRAVETTE -- "Lion fans, may I present the Gravette Little Dribblers," announced Sheldon Mckenzie, the voice of Gravette basketball.

From the main lobby at the Lions' Den on Feb. 1, a group of Gravette prekindergarten and kindergarten students, along with members of the Lady Lion and Lion basketball teams, dribbled their basketballs to center court during the halftime of both the senior girls' and boys' contests with Pea Ridge.

Prior to the event, the Lion and Lady Lion coaches and players had a little practice time with each class to work on a few fundamental basketball drills.

The boys were up first, showing off their newly found sports skills during the Lady Lion-Lady Blackhawk contest. Lion coach Matt Busch worked the youngsters through the dribbling drill, first using their right hands, then their left hands, figure-eight ball handling, rebounds and taking a charge.

At the end of the demonstration, the kids huddled at the center court, surrounded by the players and coaches to give the Gravette break.

During the Lion-Blackhawk senior boys' contest, the Little Dribblers' girl squad had its moment in the spotlight. Lady Lion coach Will Pittman put the future basketball stars through their paces, including the inbound ready position, coupled with the Lion stare.

The Gravette Little Dribblers program has been a part of a halftime program for many years and is a fan favorite. The hopes of Pittman, Busch and the coaching staff is that these young stars will take an interest in basketball at this early age and continue building an interest in the sport in the coming years. They hope that the youngsters participating in this program will be driving down the court during a seventh- or eighth-grade contest on their way to becoming future Lion and Lady Lion basketball stars in the future.

Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS A Gravette Little Dribbler shows off his left-lefhanded dribbling skills during the halftime break of the Gravette-Pea Ridge senior girls game at the Lions'Den in Gravette Feb. 1. About 25 Pre-K through first grade students participated in the 10 minute long exhibition.



Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS Surrounded by three Lady Lion senior girls basketball players, a Little Dribbler shows her rebound skills during the groups halftime demonstration at the Lions' Den in Gravette Feb. 1. The Little Dribblers showed off their newfound basketball skills during the break of the Gravette-Pea Ridge boys basketball contest.



Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS Several Gravette Little Dribblers show off their fancy defensive footwork which was part of a drill the group performed during the Little Dribblers demonstration at the Lions' Den in Gravette Feb. 1. The future Lions basketball stars performed a series of drills during the halftime of the Gravette-Pea Ridge girls basketball contest.



Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS An older Gravette Little Dribbler shows a move or two while his teammates show off their left hand dribbling skills during the halftime break of the Gravette-Pea Ridges senior girls basketball contest at the Lions' Den in Gravette Feb. 1.

