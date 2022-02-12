Police beat: Police say 2 guns found in felon's car

Police say 2 guns found in felon's car

The Arkansas State Police on Thursday morning arrested a man who was a felon with two guns in his car, according to an arrest report.

During a traffic stop around 10:40 a.m. near McCain Mall in North Little Rock, a trooper encountered Larry Anderson, 35, of Little Rock. Because his license was expired, the trooper had the vehicle towed, the report said.

While searching the vehicle, the trooper reported finding a firearm in the driver's-side door. Because Anderson is a felon and cannot legally own a gun, the trooper arrested him, at which time he found another gun in a bag on Anderson's person, the report said.

Anderson faces a felony charge of possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Man facing felony drug, gun charges

A Little Rock man faces felony drug and gun charges after police arrested him Thursday afternoon, according to an arrest report.

Little Rock police around 4:45 p.m. approached Mark Collins, 31, who was sitting at a picnic table near 1200 Adams St., the report said.

Officers found a firearm concealed on his right hip and about a gram of fentanyl, according to the report.

Collins faces three felony charges: simultaneous possession of drugs and guns, possession of a firearm by a certain person and trafficking fentanyl.

Police arrest man after disturbance

Little Rock police responding to a disturbance call Thursday night arrested a man who was a felon with a gun, according to a police report.

Officers arrived at 1630 John Barrow Road and reported finding Jaylen Hickman, 19, of Little Rock with a gun.

Hickman is a felon and cannot legally own a gun. He faces two felony charges -- possession of firearms by a certain person and aggravated assault of a family or household member -- and a misdemeanor charge of interfering with an emergency call.

Police: Car search turns up gun, drug

A Little Rock man faces a felony firearms charge after police found him with a stolen handgun Thursday, according to an arrest report.

Officers arriving at the scene of an accident around 9:15 p.m. Thursday near 721 E. Ninth St. encountered Alecis Vasquez-Selgado, 52, and spotted a bag of suspected marijuana, the report said.

During the course of the accident investigation, police searched the car and found a handgun that had been reported stolen, the report said.

Vasquez-Selgado faces a felony theft by receiving of a firearm charge and a misdemeanor drug possession charge.

Traffic stop ends in firearm charge

During a traffic stop early Friday, a state trooper arrested a man who admitted to being a felon with a gun, according to an arrest report.

Just after 3 a.m. officers stopped a vehicle that had a tinted license plate cover and encountered Elmer Smith, 44, of Little Rock, the report said.

While conducting a warrant search on Smith, the trooper said, Smith admitted to having a gun and knowing that it was illegal for him to have it.

Smith is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a certain person and traffic charges related to the license plate cover, a suspended license and lack of liability insurance.