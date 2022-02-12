MASTERSON ONLINE: To protect Democracy

Count me among those applauding 3rd District Rep. Steve Womack's sustained efforts to bolster election integrity by co-sponsoring the Protecting Our Democracy by Preventing Foreign Citizens from Voting Act.

The potential law (HR 6299) would withhold federal funds from states and localities that allow non-citizens to vote in federal, state or local elections.

This bill is a no-brainer aimed at protecting national interests and American citizens from a push to corrupt our elections.

Anyone think Brazil, Panama, Russia or Mexico (name the sovereign nation) would allow you or me as American citizens to cross their borders and cast votes to determine that country's leaders?

Talk about another wacky idea that flies in the face of common sense.

Womack summarized his actions: "Voting in U.S. elections is a hallmark privilege of being a citizen. A government 'by the people' doesn't happen if foreign nationals can influence outcomes.

"No taxpayer dollars should go to localities actively working to disenfranchise and silence the voices of Americans. We must protect and strengthen voter confidence--not diminish it."

This prospective law would prohibit federal funds from going to any state or local government that allows foreign citizens to vote in any federal, state, or local election; require, upon application, approval, and receipt of any federal funds, the state or local government to certify they do not allow foreign citizens to vote, and make the measure effective on and after the date of enactment.

A news release from Womack's office the other day further explained how this legislation was introduced following "unconstitutional moves" by New York City, San Francisco, Vermont and other liberal jurisdictions to allow non-citizens to vote in local elections.

"Foreign nationals should not have the ability to cast U.S. ballots, which influence decisions impacting American families, communities' rights and representation in government," Womack said.

As American citizens, we should all have strong convictions about the ongoing federal push of the past year to flood our nation with citizens of other nations who have not entered through legal channels.

Those are the same hundreds of thousands being encouraged (for obvious reasons of a political agenda) to enter America by flagrantly ignoring the prescribed legal method others before them have followed.

Then our government of, by, and for the people whose best interests it supposedly serves rewards these illegals (an unknown number of whom are infected with covid-19) with compensation before being freely flown or transported across our nation to be resettled at taxpayer expense.

Anyone figured out the common sense or legitimacy of such a political policy that serves to weaken our sovereign nation?

Types of relationships

Early in my career, launched in 1971 fresh out of UCA when I became editor of the paper in Newport, one of my first friends was a personable clinical psychologist named Dr. Michael Loos.

Fifty years of water has flowed beneath the bridge since that chapter of life was published. Yet the wisdom about relationships Dr. Loos (we are same age) has imparted remains embedded in my tiny brain after all this time.

I suspect that's just what folks who become clinical shrinks hope will happen when they ask you to sit (or recline) on their couch and begin talking.

Another friend who had trouble dropping long-held resentments and hard feelings toward another person asked Loos years ago how she might finally overcome those feelings.

In his familiar easy-going manner he smiled, extended his upturned tightly closed fist as I watched, then opened it wide and flipped his hand over, palm down.

"Well, this is how you do that," he said. "Simply decide you are ready to release your grasp on any bitterness by dropping it, rather than clinging, then move on with a fresh mindset. Simpler put, you simply let it go."

Overhearing his advice as a bystander has served me well over the ensuing years. I no longer cling to personal animosities that only upset my stomach while changing nothing.

On another occasion, probably 40 years ago, we were talking about marriage when he explained, "You know, there are fundamentally three types of relationships between two people when they decide to marry."

First, he said, a person who is inclined to giving considerably more than they take where others are concerned happens to marry one who generally takes more from others than they give back.

That kind of relationship usually will last until the giver's well runs bone-dry because there's not enough water being put back into the relationship to replenish or sustain the willingness to continue giving.

Over time, that difference can easily become a recipe for chronic resentments and alienation in any marriage, or relationship.

Secondly, when one who by nature continually takes marries another taker, it's often only a matter of time before all that endless taking from each other without intentionally putting anything of meaning back to keep the relationship flourishing dies off, along with the union.

The best--and most preferable--approach to a couple uniting in marriage or becoming closer over time happens when a giver by nature marries another giver. It's these relationships that understandably have the best chance to survive, grow and endure over years.

By giving, he was talking about regularly sharing the many small appreciated things that help make any relationship special, such as remembering events or moments, randomly offering caring messages, and upholding each person's daily obligations to each other, and not taking each other for granted.

Obviously that advice, too, has stuck as I've aged and hopefully learned from my mistakes of decades past. His analysis also prompted me to notice and analyze, when couples interact in social settings and otherwise, which category they likely seem to fit.

It's good to have a psychologist for a friend.

Dating woes

No matter how hard we may try, our wonderful state continues to get maligned in national surveys on a variety of topics.

The latest from the popular website called WalletHub rated us 49th nationally, just one notch from the bottom, when it comes to singles and dating. Thank Cupid for West Virginia in last place.

I call that kind of a bummer two days before Valentine's Day.

Spirit over skin

I'll wrap up today by citing Wayne William Snellgrove, who said when we speak and exchange ideas with others, we should discern the nature of their spirit, which makes it all but impossible to be concerned with their skin color.

----





Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master’s journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.



