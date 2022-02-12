



• President Joe Biden's new puppy Commander will make his TV debut on Super Bowl Sunday. The German shepherd will appear with Biden's wife, Jill, in a video message about pet love during Sunday's broadcast of "Puppy Bowl XVIII" on Animal Planet. The first lady's office tweeted the video Thursday. Both contests will be held on the day before Valentine's Day, which is Monday. "Hi there. I'm Jill Biden, here at the White House with our new puppy Commander," the first lady says. "You know, Valentine's Day is one of my favorite holidays because it's all about love." The first lady, wearing a gray turtleneck sweater with "AMOUR" in pink letters across the front, is seated in the White House movie theater with Commander by her side. "What's so wonderful about having pets is they bring us unconditional love, joy and comfort every day," she adds. "All of us are wishing you a very happy Valentine's Day." Other footage shows the two playing in a White House hallway. Last year, Jill Biden filmed a public service announcement focused on mask-wearing in a pandemic to air during Puppy Bowl XVII. She was surrounded in that ad by the family's German shepherds, Champ and Major. Champ died last year; Major now lives in Delaware after behaving too aggressively at the White House. The Bidens recently welcomed a cat named Willow to the White House.

• Comedian Dave Chappelle said his threat to pull the plug on his plans to open a comedy club near his hometown in Ohio wasn't because he opposed a proposal for affordable housing in a nearby development. Chappelle, who became the target of criticism this week after speaking against the development in Yellow Springs, said in a statement that the plan was not the right fit for the village. "Dave Chappelle didn't kill affordable housing. Concerned residents and a responding Village Council 'killed' a half-baked plan which never actually offered affordable housing," said Carla Sims, a spokesperson for Chappelle. Chappelle was among several residents who spoke against the project at a council meeting Monday the Dayton Daily News reported. The comedian, who announced last year that he was buying a former fire station in Yellow Springs with plans to turn it into a comedy club, said he would back out if the project was allowed. "I am not bluffing. I will take it all off the table," Chappelle said. Chappelle lives with his family outside the village and has ties that go back to when his father graduated from Antioch College in Yellow Springs and later was a professor there. The council sided with Chappelle and other residents opposing the project, which would have been expanded to include duplexes, townhomes and less than 2 acres for future affordable housing. Instead, the project will now go forward with just single-family homes.

Comedian Dave Chappelle attends a boxing bout Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus, File)





