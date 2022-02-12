Walmart modifies mask, leave policies

Walmart Inc. said Friday that it is lifting its mask requirement for most fully vaccinated U.S. employees "effective immediately," and will end its paid covid-19 emergency leave policy next month.

Donna Morris, Walmart's chief people officer, and Dr. John Wig, its chief medical officer, said in a memo to U.S.-based employees that those who work in clinical care settings with direct patient or customer contact, such as health clinics and pharmacies, are required to wear masks.

Unvaccinated workers must wear masks in any Walmart or Sam's Club facility "until further notice," the company said.

Also, as of Feb. 28, the Bentonville-based retailer will no longer require employees to perform daily health screenings. However, those who work in California, New York and Virginia will continue to do so to meet state requirements.

Morris and Wig also said that the company's emergency leave policy, which provides paid leave for absences related to covid-19 in addition to its regular paid-time-off policies, will end on March 31 except where required by state or local ordinances.

Workers who are out on emergency leave on March 31 will continue under the current policy.

Employees diagnosed with covid-19 on or before that date may still apply for leave under the policy. If eligible, the emergency leave will be subject to the terms of the current policy.

-- Serenah McKay

Hugg & Hall acquires Rentway Storage

Hugg & Hall Mobile Storage announced Friday that it had acquired Rentway Storage Inc., saying the move would combine two Arkansas-based mobile storage container companies "into one convenient source for the construction, industrial and retail markets."

The acquisition will benefit the customers of both companies, said Jim Hugg, chief executive officer of Hug & Hall Mobile Storage.

"We've been in friendly competition with Rentway since our founding in 1995," Hugg said in a news release. "They actually preceded us by a couple of years in 1992. But we think this joining of forces will give our combined customers the benefit of more inventory, more cost efficiency, more flexibility and a greater level of care."

Hugg & Hall Mobile Storage, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in December 2020, serves a seven-state region with a fleet of 4,000 portable rental storage containers and office units -- generating more than $12 million in revenue annually, the company said.

-- Noel Oman

State index loses 7.10, ends at 755.23

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 755.23, down 7.10.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.