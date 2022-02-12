No. 1 Conway gets past FS Northside





CONWAY -- The state's top-ranked girls team ended one streak against an old friend and prolonged another Friday night.

Junior guard Chloe Clardy took over in the third quarter and fueled a stiff defensive charge in the fourth to power No. 1 Conway to a 65-46 victory over No. 4 Fort Smith Northside in front of an animated and spirited crowd at Buzz Bolding Arena.

Clardy scored 10 of her game-high 28 points in the third for Conway (23-1, 9-0 6A-Central), which led the entire game but the outcome was in doubt until midway through the fourth quarter. The junior guard added 5 steals, 5 assists and 4 rebounds as the Lady Wampus Cats won their ninth consecutive game to remain perfect in conference play.

Jaiden Thomas had 14 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals, while Emerie Bohanon came off the bench to score 11 points for Conway. The win also put an end to a three-game home losing skid to defending state champion Northside (19-3, 6-3).

"It's going to always be tough whenever we play them," Conway Coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. "To be honest, I thought Northside played really well. They were physical, they rebounded the ball well. ... They're Northside. They've got some new players, but they've also got girls that have won a state title last year.

"Plus when you've got Coach [Rickey] Smith over there, they expect to win. But I thought we did a good job defensively, and that's what carried us."

Conway's defensive prowess was certainly evident over the game's final eight minutes.

The Lady Bears, who got a team-high 16 points and 11 rebounds from Yani Releford, were down 50-39 in the third when Clardy began to take over offensively and trailed 52-43 with 6:03 left in the game after Ashya Harris' three-pointer. However, Northside didn't make another, missing its final nine field-goal attempts.

"We were dealing with foul trouble in the first half, too, and that kind of hurt us some," Hutchcraft said. "But that's when we were able to lean on our depth and were able to get other players in to give us a boost, especially on the defensive end. And then, we kind of stepped it up some in that fourth."

Conway's defense, particularly its trap, harassed Northside into 14 first-half turnovers -- eight of which came in the first quarter when Thomas had four steals that led to eight points.

Bohanon hit a three-pointer with 6:03 to go in the second quarter that gave the Lady Wampus Cats a 22-13 lead, but Northside charged right back.

After Harris, who drilled two key three-pointers in the first quarter to keep Northside within range, was forced to the bench after picking up her third foul with 5:46 remaining before halftime, the Lady Bears reeled off six straight points. Conway responded with six consecutive points until Northside scored nine of the final 14 points of the half to pull within 33-28.

Harris, who ended the game with 12 points, buried another three-pointer with 6:43 left in the third to get Northside within 35-31. But Clardy scored eight points during a 10-2 spurt to widen the gap for Conway.

"We were able to finally get some separation late, and I was happy about that," Hutchcraft said. "But I guarantee you that if we don't do a better job shooting free throws, we're going to lose games. Northside made 17 free throws, and it seemed like we missed that many. Still, any time you get a win in this conference, it's huge, and this one was definitely big."

Conway eventually finished 8 of 18 from the free-throw line compared to 17 of 27 for the Lady Bears and was outrebounded 34-23. But the Lady Wampus Cats committed nine turnovers while forcing 22.

BOYS

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 61, CONWAY 56

Luke Young had 14 of his 18 points in the first half as Northside (12-12, 5-4) held on to win on the road.

Jayvion Smith had 11 points, while Walker Catsavis and Daemarion Savoy each added 10 points for the Grizzlies, who overcame a late surge from Conway (12-11, 2-7).

Northside led 32-24 at the half and 46-35 at the start of the fourth, but a lay-in by Kanard Turner started a 10-0 flurry by Conway. Turner's putback later cut the Grizzlies' lead to 46-45, but Northside answered with six straight points, with Whitmore getting the final two on a breakaway dunk, to shift the momentum back to Northside.

Keiron Duncan had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Wampus Cats. Paul Harris ended with 12 points.





Conway’s Alexis Cox (34) puts up a shot Friday in front of a Fort Smith Northside defender during the Lady Wampus Cats’ 65-46 victory in Conway. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/212conwayns/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)











