No grounds for Duggar to be acquitted or given a do-over, federal prosecutors say

Josh Duggar is not entitled to a new trial or acquittal on his child pornography conviction because the evidence against him was clear and overwhelming, federal prosecutors said in a response Friday.

Lawyers for Duggar last month asked a judge for a new trial or a judgment of acquittal, claiming the government failed to show any evidence Duggar knew the visual depictions were of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct, a necessary element for conviction.

A court can only enter a judgment of acquittal if no rational jury could have found the defendant guilty, according to prosecutors. The evidence against Duggar was convincing and legally sufficient, they say.

A federal jury found Duggar guilty Dec. 9 of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Duggar, 33, of Springdale, was charged in federal court with two counts involving receiving and possessing child pornography. The jury found him guilty on both counts after more than six hours of deliberation over two days.

He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000 on the count of receiving child pornography. The count of possession of child pornography is considered a lesser offense under federal law and is expected to be dropped.

Duggar didn't testify during the trial.

Prosecutors told jurors child pornography was repeatedly downloaded on the computer at Duggar's used car lot during three days in May 2019. A password-protected computer partition and separate operating system were installed and used to download and view the child pornography, they said. Evidence placed Duggar at or near the car lot every time child porn was downloaded, prosecutors said.

Federal prosecutors said many of the 200 or more images Duggar was accused of downloading showed children ranging from toddlers to 12-year-olds. At least three police officers downloaded file shares of child pornography from Duggar's computer, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors also contend a partition was installed on the computer at the car lot to defeat an application, Covenant Eyes, that would report to Duggar's wife if he accessed pornography of any kind.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks twice denied motions to dismiss the case, based on insufficient evidence, during trial.