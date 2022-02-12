Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Max Porter, 24, of 404 W. Second St. in Gentry, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Porter was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Kevin Johnson, 24, of 1600 Phyllis St., No. 103, in Bentonville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault and false imprisonment. Johnson was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• James Emerson, 36, of 3776 Don Tyson Parkway in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with financial identity fraud. Emerson was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Rogers

• Gerardo Orellana, 36, of 701 N. 24th St. in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Orellana was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.