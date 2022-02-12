Northwest Arkansas hospitalizations for covid-19 trend down

Area covid-19 hospitalization cases dropped throughout this week, according to data from the Northwest Arkansas Council.

However, the numbers of patients in intensive care and on ventilators remained fairly steady.

On Friday, Northwest Arkansas hospitals were collectively caring for 133 covid-19 patients, who ranged in age from 22 to 91, according to the council.

That was the fewest hospitalizations recorded in the area since Jan. 13, and down from 170 patients one week ago. The region's all-time high of 185 covid-19 patients was set Jan. 25.

On Friday, there were 118 intensive care beds and 54 ventilators being used across the area. One week earlier, there were 122 in intensive care and 52 on ventilators. Those numbers include both those with covid-19 and those with other medical needs.

All-time highs for Northwest Arkansas are 140 ICU beds in use, set on Sept. 8, and 87 ventilators in use, set on Sept. 2, according to the council.

In the River Valley, there were 42 covid-19 patients at Mercy Fort Smith on Friday, down from 57 a week ago and 73 two weeks ago, according to spokeswoman Mardi Taylor. There were nine people in ICU, down from 15 a week earlier.

Baptist Health Fort Smith and Van Buren had a combined 65 covid-19 patients Friday, down from 92 last week. Baptist Health Fort Smith had 61 covid-19 patients Friday, including 19 in covid critical care units and 13 on ventilators, and Baptist Health Van Buren had four covid-19 patients, said Alicia Agent, hospital marketing manager.

There were a combined 249 new covid-19 cases in Benton and Washington counties Friday, according to the Northwest Arkansas Council.

Benton County reported 126 new cases, and Washington County had 123 new cases. The high for new cases in the two-county area this week was 355 on Tuesday, according to data provided by the council.

As of Friday, 54.8% of Benton County's eligible residents -- those who are at least 5 years old -- was fully immunized against covid-19, and 56.1% of Washington County's eligible population was fully immunized, according to the council.

There were 15 covid-related deaths in Benton County and 11 in Washington County between Feb. 4 and Friday, according to officials in both counties' coroner's offices.