Numbers game





FAYETTEVILLE -- Alabama Coach Nate Oats, a former high school mathematics teacher, was asked to explain how his team could go from shooting a season-low percentage on three-pointers to a season-high in back-to-back games.

The Crimson Tide shot 10% (3 of 30) in their 66-55 loss to Kentucky last Saturday, then 63.6% (14 of 22) in their 97-83 victory at Ole Miss on Wednesday night.

"Regression back to the mean?" Oats said, using a term referring to how data tends to even out. "I don't want to call it luck, but obviously over the course of a season, things play themselves out.

"That's why we play to the efficiency numbers."

Oats, who led the Tide to SEC regular-season and tournament championships last season, has built his 153-79 record at Buffalo and Alabama with an analytics-driven philosophy on offense that stresses shooting three-pointers.

Alabama goes into its game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at 11 a.m. today at Coleman Coliseum Tuscaloosa, Ala., leading the SEC in three-pointers made (222) and attempted (705) despite ranking 13th in percentage (31.5).

"The reason we lead the league in three-pointers made is we take so many," Oats said. "Our efficiency numbers haven't been great, but we take enough that we're probably going to lead in some categories of threes.

"I think we're taking them because we've got shot-makers on the team. Some of them have just struggled. They're coming back to where I think they should be."

Alabama shot 35.2% on three-pointers (348 of 989) last season.

"I know that their numbers are not like they were last year ... but they have a lot of guys back," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said, naming returners Jaden Shackelford, Jahvon Quinerly and Keon Ellis and adding newcomers Noah Gurley and JD Davison. "All those guys are perfectly capable if you don't have incredible respect for them."

Ellis, a 6-6 senior who has hit 45 of 127 three-pointers (35.4%) this season, said the Alabama players weren't caught off guard by how they shot at Ole Miss.

"We know what we're capable of," said Ellis, who hit 5 of 6 three-pointers. "You can only struggle for so long. I think that last game was just a little bit of how we can get hot at times.

"But it's nothing we were surprised by. We know we can shoot it at that level. We just can't let the bad games get into our heads. We've got to keep shooting with confidence."

Shackelford, a 6-3 senior, has hit 77 of 205 three-pointers (37.6%) to lead Alabama. He was 8 of 13 at Ole Miss after being 0 of 7 against Kentucky, when Oats said he was feeling ill.

"Just Shack getting back to feeling well and not being under the weather helped tremendously against Ole Miss," Oats said. "He had his legs back under him.

"Then I thought the ball movement was better. ... We did a better job of getting our shooters shots against Ole Miss."

Oats said the Tide (15-9, 5-6 SEC) need to make sure they have the right players taking three-pointers against Arkansas. He didn't mention James Rojas or Juwan Gary by name, but they shot 0 of 4 and 0 of 2 against Kentucky, respectively, to fall to 3 of 17 and 7 of 32 on the season. Neither attempted a three-pointer at Ole Miss.

"I don't want to be downgrading some of our guys' games, but some of them are going to be open for a reason against Arkansas, because they're going to choose not to guard them," Oats said. "Those guys need to go screen for the guys that need to be open for us."

The Razorbacks (19-5, 8-3 SEC) have held opponents to 36.7% shooting and 27.5% on three-pointers during their nine-game winning streak.

"We've improved drastically across the board defensively," Musselman said. "Six weeks ago before we got into SEC play, we knew that we had to make not just small leaps defensively, but we had to make major leaps defensively, and we've done that."

In the Razorbacks' first 15 games when they started 10-5, including 0-3 in SEC play, their opponents shot 36.6% on three-pointers.

Mercer and Gardner-Webb each hit 13 of 31 three-pointers in Arkansas' first two games, then Northern Iowa hit 17 of 37. Oklahoma hit 13 of 22 against the Razorbacks. Vanderbilt hit 10 of 25 in becoming the only visiting team to beat Arkansas at Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks began turning things around defensively in their 87-43 victory over Missouri when the Tigers hit 2 of 16 three-pointers.

"I think we just finally said we're tired of letting people hit threes on us, just locked in a little bit more on it," Arkansas senior guard Stanley Umude said. "Put a little bit more effort into it.

"And I think that practicing more and more on it, it just added up and we finally were able to slow that down a little bit. We still have to get better, though."

In the Razorbacks' 80-76 overtime victory against No. 1 Auburn on Tuesday night at Walton Arena, the Tigers shot 8 of 32 on three-pointers.

Auburn guards Wendell Green and K.D. Johnson, who came into the game a combined 80 of 240, were 1 of 8, with Green going 1 of 7. Jabari Smith came in 46 of 114 and was 3 of 8, but 1 of 5 in regulation.

Walker Kessler, the Tigers' 7-1 center, hit 2 of 5 three-pointers, but he was 6 of 34 coming into the game. Devan Cambridge, 16 of 59 coming in, was 1 of 5. Dylan Cardwell took his first three-pointer of the season and missed it.

"They've been smart with who they guard, who they're not going to guard outside," Oats said of the Razorbacks. "They were trying not to give threes up to Green or Johnson, Auburn's shooters. But they were more than happy to give threes up to Cardwell and Kessler and some guys they didn't feel were shooters."

Oats said Musselman's decision to have 6-10 Jaylin Williams play center, rather than 7-3 Connor Vanover, has helped Arkansas defensively.

"They used to play Vanover, they don't play him anymore," Oats said. "He obviously can't move.

"Williams moves better, so if they have to come out and guard, Williams can, because he's an agile and mobile big. He's really more like a four playing the five."

Arkansas men at Alabama

WHEN 11 a.m. Central today

WHERE Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

RECORDS Arkansas 19-5, 8-3 SEC; Alabama 15-9, 5-6

SERIES Arkansas leads 36-29

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV SEC Network

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ALABAMA

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Jaden Shackelford, 6-3, Jr. 17.6 5.6

G Jahvon Quinerly, 6-1, Jr. 14.3 3.4

G Keon Ellis, 6-6, Sr. 11.8 6.0

F Juwan Gary, 6-6, So. 8.1 4.1

C Charles Bediak, 7-0, Fr. 6.3 4.3

COACH Nate Oats (57-31 in third season at Alabama, 153-74 in seventh season overall)

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G JD Notae, 6-2, Sr. 19.1 4.7

G Stanley Umude, 6-6, Sr. 10.6 4.4

F Au’Diese Toney, 6-6, Sr. 11.0 5.5

F Jaylin Williams, 6-10, So. 9.5 9.2

F Trey Wade, 6-6, Sr. 3.5 2.0

COACH Eric Musselman (64-24 in third season at Arkansas, 174-58 in seventh season overall).

TEAM COMPARISON

Alabama Arkansas

80.9 Points for 78.6

75.9 Points against 68.3

+3.8 Rebound margin +4.9

-0.7 Turnover margin +2.7

44.7 FG pct. 45.0

31.5 3-PT pct. 30.6

71.5 FT pct. 74.2

CHALK TALK Arkansas has won nine consecutive games, the SEC’s longest current streak. … JD Notae is averaging 20.9 points in SEC games. … The Razorbacks are 8-2 in their past 10 games against the Crimson Tide. … Arkansas is holding opponent to 66.7 points in SEC games to lead the conference. … Jaylin Williams has drawn 35 charges. … Arkansas is 3-2 in road games and since losing at Mississippi and Texas A&M, it has won at LSU, Ole Miss and Georgia. … Alabama is 10-2 in home games, with the losses to Auburn and Kentucky. The Tide have beaten Houston and Baylor at home. … Chris Lykes is averaging 9.3 points off the bench for Arkansas and Davonte Davis is averaging 8.8. … Alabama is averaging 9.3 made three-pointers in SEC games. … The Razorbacks are 8-21 at Alabama, including 8-19 in SEC games.





Alabama head coach Nate Oats tracks his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Davidson, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)





