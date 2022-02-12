NYC workers face firing over vaccine rule

NEW YORK -- Several thousand New York City public workers stood to lose their jobs if they didn't show they had complied with the city's mandate requiring them to get at least two doses of the covid-19 vaccine by Friday.

Though they represent only about 1% of the 370,000-person city workforce that includes teachers, firefighters and police officers, the mass firings would mark a new line in the sand for the nation's largest city, which has imposed some of the broadest vaccine mandates in the country.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, speaking about the looming firings at a news conference last week, noted that city workers had largely complied with the mandate.

"Living in a city as complex like this, there must be rules. We must follow them. The rule is to get vaccinated if you're a city employee. You have to follow that," he said.

The mandate imposed last year under former Mayor Bill de Blasio required most city workers to get vaccinated by the end of October or be placed on unpaid leave. New workers who started their jobs after Aug. 2 were likewise required to comply.

There were up to 4,000 workers who had failed to comply by of the end of January, according to City Hall, but that number has dropped as more workers have started to comply or produce their vaccination cards since they were notified last week that they would be fired.

City officials said they wouldn't know exactly how many workers were fired until after the deadline passes. For most workers, that was the end of their shift Friday.

















A coalition of unions representing different parts of the city workforce sued to block the mass firings, but a judge Thursday ruled in favor of the city.

Some unions struck deals with the city to allow some workers to choose to remain on unpaid leave until this summer or fall. But not all union members took advantage of those deals.

The United Federation of Teachers, which represents New York City public school teachers, had negotiated with the city school district to allow members to choose to stay on unpaid leave until Sept. 5.

But the union said 700 of its members who have been on unpaid leave for months opted not to extend their leave or provide proof of vaccine and had been notified they'd be fired.

The union joined others in fighting the firings, contending that workers deserved due process including a hearing before being dismissed.

The Police Benevolent Association, the city's largest police union, said fewer than 50 of its members had received notices they faced termination.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael R. Sisak of The Associated Press.

FILE - A person holds a sign during the anti-vaccine mandate protest ahead of possible termination of New York City employees due to their vaccination status, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in New York. Several thousand New York City public workers could lose their jobs Friday, Feb. 11, if they don’t show they’ve complied with the city’s mandate requiring they receive at least two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

