Obituaries

BELLA VISTA -- Cecelia Evelyn Duncan Kemper, 76, of Bella Vista, Ark., went to be in the presence of her Savior on the morning of January 24, 2022, survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Harvey R. Kemper. Evelyn was born on April 14, 1945, in Bakersfield, California, to Willie B. Duncan and Mary M. Sparks Duncan and survived by her siblings, Kathy Duncan Price and her husband, Herman Price, and James B. Duncan and his wife, Cathy Duncan.

Evelyn was a loving mother to her four sons and daughters-in-law, J. Michael Gibbs, S. Kirk Gibbs and wife, Stacy W. Gibbs, Timothy B. Gibbs, Marshall B. Kemper and daughter-in-law, Stephanie K. Gibbs. Grandchildren are, Elizabeth, Robert, Victoria, Caroline, Olivia, Kayne, Megan, Ian, Matthew, Lauren, Anna, Abram, Savannah, Audrey, and Dylan, and seven great-grandchildren.

Evelyn's father served in the U.S. Air Force which gave her the opportunity to live in different places throughout the world and the United States. After 25 years of service, she retired from AT&T in 1996 to become a full-time grandmother. Evelyn was loved by family and friends for her gentle sweet spirit. She loved her family and was a supportive and strong mother and grandmother. She could bring calm on the toughest of storms and will most certainly be missed for her timely encouragement and peaceful demeanor. Evelyn will always be remembered for her genuine nature and unconditional love. Her family will always and forever know that they were loved without a doubt.

A memorial service of Evelyn's life will be held Saturday, February 19, beginning at 10:30 a.m., at Bella Vista Baptist Church in Bella Vista, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Gideon's International. Jesus said to her, I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die. John 11:25-26

Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home of Bella Vista. Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com

–––––v–––––

BELLA VISTA -- Mary Lynch of Bella Vista, Ark., was born in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her father Carl B. Fox and mother Rebecca A. Fox.

She is survived by her husband Jay Lynch, her only child Antonette Gant of Champaign, Illinois and her two grandsons Lamar Crawford and Adrien Roberts.

Mary was a woman of many hats and talents. Among Mary's most memorable attributes was her compassion and love for people and animals. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew her; especially, her husband Jay, her daughter Antonette and two grandsons. She will forever be in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.

Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

–––––v–––––

BRANSON, Mo. -- Linda Ann Rost, 78, of Branson, formerly of Harrison, died January 31, 2022. Memorial service will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Holt Memorial Chapel in Harrison. The family will receive friends following the service. The full obituary and guestbook are available at: www.HoltChapel.com.