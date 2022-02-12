



HORSE RACING

Cause of death still unknown

A necropsy on 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit showed no definitive cause of death. The California Horse Racing Board on Friday released the results of the examination done after the colt collapsed and died after a workout on Dec. 6 at Santa Anita. Trainer Bob Baffert said the colt suffered a heart attack. Medina Spirit had just completed five furlongs in his second workout since finishing second in the Breeders' Cup Classic in November. The necropsy report said Medina Spirit's swollen lungs and foam in his windpipe, as well as enlarged spleen and congestions and mild hemorrhages in other tissues "are common in horses dying suddenly, and are compatible with, but not specific for a cardiac cause of death." The necropsy on Medina Spirit found the anti-ulcer medication omeprazole and the diuretic Lasix in blood and urine samples consistent with the medication report filed with CHRB by the attending veterinarian. The report said no other drugs, heavy metals or toxicants were detected.

BASKETBALL

Clemson guard suspended

Clemson guard David Collins has been suspended one game by the Atlantic Coast Conference for a foul on Duke's Wendell Moore Jr. that Blue Devils Coach Mike Krzyzewski said was a "dangerous" play. Collins, the 6-4 graduate transfer from South Florida, will miss the Tigers home game today against Notre Dame. Moore stole the ball from Collins in the first half and appeared to have a clear lane for an uncontested layin. However, Collins undercut Moore while in the air and the Duke forward crashed hard against the floor. Moore got up soon after and continued playing. He finished with eight points and a team high eight assists in the seventh-ranked Blue Devils 82-64 victory. Collins was ejected for the flagrant 2 foul.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Marshall making early exit

Marshall, which announced last fall that it would join the Sun Belt by July 2023, said Friday it intends to end its affiliation with Conference USA a year early. Marshall's athletic department said it will stop participating in Conference USA effective June 30, 2022. "This decision comes after consideration of the best interests of Marshall's student-athletes and its loyal fans," Marshall said in a statement. "We are grateful for our 17 years of Conference USA membership, an era that will always be an important part of Thundering Herd history. Now it is time to turn the page to Marshall's future." Marshall said that while it has told Conference USA of its intentions, the league "refuses to discuss a resolution" with the school. Marshall, based in Huntington, W. Va., joined C-USA in 2005, won its only league championship in football in 2014 and rose as high as No. 15 in the AP Top 25 poll in the 2020 season.

TENNIS

Top seed upset in Dallas

Seventh-seeded Marcos Giron upended No. 1 seed Taylor Fritz -- his practice partner -- 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(3) on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the ATP Dallas Open. Giron battled back after losing the second set and falling behind 4-2 in the third set. By defeating the 19th-ranked player in the world, No. 70 Giron scored his fifth career win in 18 chances against top 20 players to reach his second ATP semifinal. Fritz was playing in his first tournament as the top seed. In today's semifinals, Giron will meet No. 4 Jenson Brooksby, who dispatched Australian Jordan Thompson 6-3, 6-0.

Clemson guard David Collins (13) fouls Duke forward Wendell Moore Jr (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Clemson, S.C., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Collins was ejected. Duke beat Clemson 82-64. (Ken Ruinard/The Independent-Mail via AP)



Clemson guard David Collins, left, hugs Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, center, as Clemson coach Brad Brownell, right, looks on after Collins was ejected for fouling Duke's Wendell Moore, Jr., during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Clemson, S.C., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Duke beat Clemson 82-64. (Ken Ruinard/The Independent-Mail via AP)







Marcos Giron of the U.S. plays a backhand return to Rafael Nadal of Spain during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)





