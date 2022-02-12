Officials say U.S. plans to empty Kyiv embassy





WASHINGTON -- The United States is set to evacuate its embassy in Kyiv as Western intelligence officials warn that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is increasingly imminent.

U.S. officials say the State Department plans to announce early today that all American staff members at the Kyiv embassy will be required to leave the country. The State Department would not comment.

The department had earlier ordered families of U.S. Embassy staffers in Kyiv to leave. But it had left it to the discretion of nonessential personnel if they wanted to depart. The new move comes as Washington has ratcheted up its warnings about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, said a limited number of U.S. diplomats may be relocated to Ukraine's far west, near the border with Poland, a NATO ally, so the U.S. could retain a diplomatic presence in the country.

Earlier Friday, officials said the U.S. will deploy 3,000 additional soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division to Poland, amid mounting concerns that Russia could invade Ukraine any day. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned that there is a "very distinct possibility" that Russia will invade in a "reasonably swift time frame."

The soldiers will join other personnel from their division sent to Poland last week from their home base at Fort Bragg, N.C., said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive troop movements. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the deployment Friday, and the soldiers are expected to move out over the next couple of days, a senior defense official said.

Meanwhile, as U.S. warnings escalated sharply, the White House said President Joe Biden would speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin late this morning. The Kremlin said Biden had requested the call. U.S. officials said the Russians proposed Monday but accepted Biden's Saturday counterproposal.

The U.S. soldiers, mostly infantrymen, will bulk up a force that had numbered about 1,700. They will fall under the command of Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of the 82nd Airborne, who is already in Poland.

Another 300 soldiers from the Army's XVIII Airborne Corps also have set up a headquarters element -- Combined Joint Task Force Dragon -- in Germany. That operation is being led by Lt. Gen. Michael "Erik" Kurilla.

Combined, the 5,000 personnel comprise a "highly mobile and flexible force, capable of multiple missions," the senior defense official said. "They are being deployed to reassure our NATO allies, deter any potential aggression against NATO's eastern flank, train with host-nation forces, and contribute to a wide range of contingencies."

Sullivan emphasized that U.S. troops are "not being sent to fight Russia in Ukraine. They are not going to war in Ukraine. They are not going to war with Russia." U.S. forces, he said, are in place in NATO countries to reinforce and defend the alliance within its own territory.

The top U.S. commander in Europe is Air Force Gen. Tod Wolters, commanding general of U.S. European Command. About 80,000 U.S. troops are in Europe on either rotational or permanent assignments, Pentagon officials have said.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg visited a military base in Romania, hailing the deployment of additional U.S. troops as "a powerful demonstration of trans-Atlantic unity."

Sullivan urged all Americans in Ukraine to "leave as soon as possible, and in any event within the next 24 to 48 hours."

"If you stay, you are assuming risk with no guarantee that there will be any other opportunity to leave, and no prospect of a U.S. military evacuation in the event of a Russian invasion," Sullivan said in the White House briefing room. An attack, he said, would be "likely to begin" with aerial bombing and missile strikes, and "no one would be able to count on air or rail or road departures."

Russia scoffed at the talk of urgency.

"The hysteria of the White House is more indicative than ever," said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. "The Anglo-Saxons need a war. At any cost. Provocations, misinformation and threats are a favorite method of solving their own problems."

'TROUBLING SIGNS'

The announcement of the Biden-Putin phone call came amid reports of new intelligence -- and evidence on the ground -- over the past several days indicating that Russia, with 130,000 troops and major weaponry surrounding Ukraine on three sides, is now fully prepared to launch an invasion.

Sullivan said the United States has no confirmation that Putin has made a final decision to attack. But, he said, "we believe he very well may give the final go order. That is a very distinct possibility."

"It may well happen," he said. "It may well happen soon."

As diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis remained at a stalemate, Russia kicked off a second day of major military exercises near Ukraine's borders in Belarus that analysts say could presage an invasion.

In news conferences in Berlin, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators said a channel of talks supported by President Emmanuel Macron of France had brought no breakthroughs so far.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said "we are not seeing de-escalation" by Russia despite multiple diplomatic overtures.

Biden held a call early Friday with his counterparts in Canada, Britain and other NATO nations to further coordinate "diplomacy and deterrence," the White House said.

As the mood darkened in Europe as well as Washington, ambassadors from NATO-member countries convened in Brussels to discuss the continued Russian buildup, a U.S. official said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a visit to Australia that the West continues to see "troubling signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border."

According to one Western official, Moscow's military preparations for a full-scale invasion are complete. "Militarily it can start within days," the official said.

The U.S. judgment that Putin is likely to launch an attack, potentially as soon as next week, is based in part on new intelligence that Russia is planning to conduct an operation to create a false pretext for invading Ukraine, according to multiple officials.

The precise date and nature of the Russian operation, known as a false flag, was unclear.

SENSE OF URGENCY

On Thursday evening, a meeting in the White House Situation Room was quickly convened to discuss the latest developments.

Sullivan declined to discuss specific intelligence assessments, but said "the intelligence community has sufficient confidence that I can come before you and say" there is "a distinct possibility that [Putin] will order a military action, an invasion of Ukraine, in this window" that could "include the time period before Feb. 20."

The intelligence community, he added, "believe that everything I have just said is well-grounded, in both what they are seeing on the ground and what they are picking up through various sources."

Reminded of faulty intelligence that preceded the U.S. invasion of Iraq, Sullivan said there was a "fundamental difference" between the two situations. "In Iraq, intelligence was used and deployed ... to start a war," he said. "We are trying to stop a war."

"All we can do is come here before you in good faith and share everything we know ... while protecting [intelligence] sources and methods. ... We are talking about more than 100,000 [Russian] troops amassed" on Ukraine's borders," he said, noting that photos of the deployments were "all over social media."

A senior European diplomat confirmed that the U.S. had shared intelligence leading to a new sense of urgency, and noted that a number of countries are now telling their citizens to evacuate immediately.

Speaking of what are believed to be thousands of U.S. citizens in Ukraine, Sullivan said "the risk is now high enough, and the threat is immediate enough, that prudence demands it is time to leave now." He said that, unlike in Afghanistan, there would be no U.S. military evacuation.

"The president will not be putting the lives of our men and women in uniform at risk by sending them into a war zone to rescue people who could have left now but chose not to. So we are asking people to make the responsible choice," he said.

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, also spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, on Friday.

The two "discussed several security-related issues of concern," but as with previous calls between them they "agreed to keep the specific details of their conversation private," a Milley spokesperson said. Milley also spoke with counterparts from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania and the United Kingdom, as well as the head of the NATO military committee on "adjustment of the U.S. force posture in Europe."

SEPARATISTS ON ALERT

Ukraine is not a member of NATO. To defend it, the United States and other allies have sent hundreds of millions of dollars of defensive military equipment and trained its armed forces. The allies have promised swift and severe economic sanctions, designed to cripple a significant portion of the Russian economy and industry if Moscow launches military action against Ukraine.

They have offered to discuss and address Russia's security concerns about NATO expansion in Eastern Europe, but refuse to meet Putin's principal demand that the alliance promise never to admit Ukraine.

In Ukraine, Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba invoked diplomatic agreements to ask Russia for detailed information about its exercises, including precise locations, numbers of troops and dates of completed activity. Russia has 48 hours to comply, Kuleba said. Noncompliance could escalate to emergency meetings within the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, experts said.

Ukraine's military warned Friday that the Russian-backed separatist army in the country's east had been put on high alert, completing a near-encirclement of Ukraine by forces poised for military action.

Drills tested the separatists' preparation for live-fire operations, practicing "driving artillery, tanks and armored vehicles" in field exercises, the Ukrainian statement said. Some units of the force, believed to number 30,000 troops, were put on their highest level of alert, the Ukrainians said, and senior Russian military officers were observing the activity.

After a meeting Friday in Moscow with his British counterpart, Ben Wallace, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said, "Unfortunately, the level of our cooperation is close to zero and about to cross the zero meridian and go into negative, which is undesirable," according to an Agence France-Presse report that cited Russian news agencies.

Shoigu blasted Ukraine's partners for "gorging" the country with weapons, a reference to the United States supplying antitank weapons, and to other NATO allies, such as Lithuania, sending anti-aircraft launchers to Ukraine.

"It is coming from all sides, and it is done publicly. It is done demonstrably. Not entirely clear why," Shoigu said, as Russian drills on Ukraine's northern, eastern and southern flanks ramped up.

Russia denies having plans to attack Ukraine, from which it annexed Crimea in 2014. Exercises that began Thursday in Belarus, within striking distance of Ukrainian territory, are the largest Russia has ever held in the neighboring country. The operations involve tens of thousands of troops and sophisticated weapons systems such as S-400 surface-to-air missiles, Pantsir air defense systems and Su-35 fighter jets.

On the second day of the maneuvers, the Russian military touted field training on land and in the air. Fighter jet crews practiced destroying approaching aircraft, and Russian motorized rifle units paired with Belarusian Special Operations forces to attack mock troop formations. Marine scouts also led classes on ambush tactics and surveillance, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Kremlin is also conducting military maneuvers in the Black Sea, near Ukraine's southern coastline. This week, a detachment of six Russian landing ships arrived at the Sevastopol port in Crimea. The ships are typically used for unloading troops, vehicles and equipment. Some were used in Russia's invasion of Georgia in 2008.

Information for this article was contributed by Dan Lamothe, Alex Horton, Amy Cheng, Karen DeYoung, Shane Harris, Robyn Dixon, Karla Adam, Ellen Nakashima and Ashley Parker of The Washington Post; by Matthew Lee, Aamer Madhani, Vladimir Isachenkov, Robert Burns, Geir Moulson, Yuras Karmanau and Rod McGuirk of The Associated Press; and by Andrew E. Kramer of The New York Times.





Britain Defense Secretary Ben Wallace (second from left) meets with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in Moscow on Friday. Afterward, Shoigu expressed pessimism and blasted Ukraine’s partners for “gorging” the country with weapons. (AP/Ministry of Defense/Tim Hammond)







President Joe Biden boards Marine One at the White House on his way to Camp David, where he plans to speak by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (The New York Times/Sarahbeth Maney)







A resolute Ukrainian serviceman helps unpack a shipment of U.S. military aid Friday at the Boryspil airport outside Kyiv. (AP/Efrem Lukatsky)











