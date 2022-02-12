Olympic notebook

SNOWBOARDING

Jacobellis earns second gold

Lindsey Jacobellis has won her second gold medal of the Olympics, teaming with 40-year-old Nick Baumgartner for the title in the new event of mixed snowboardcross. The 36-year-old Jacobellis took gold earlier this week in the women's event; it came 16 years after a late showboat move as she was cruising in for an apparent win cost her the title at the Turin Games. After a slow start, the U.S. now has five gold medals and 11 overall at the Games. Jacobellis accounts for two, while snowboarder Chloe Kim has another. The Italian team of Omar Visintin and Michela Moioli came in second and the Canadian duo of Eliot Grondin and Meryeta O'Dine finished third.

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING

Finn wins gold in 15K

The Russian athletes out-skied Iivo Niskanen of Finland in the opening cross-country ski race of the Beijing Olympics, but the Finn took control of the 15-kilometer cross-country race and proved his dominance in classic skiing. "After skiathlon, the Russians were so strong that I have to say that (Alexander) Bolshunov lived in my head five days after that, but now he's moved away," Niskanen said. "I was so worried about the speed (in the skiathlon), but classic 15km has been a perfect distance for me." Niskanen crossed the line and collapsed, spread eagle, with a time of 37 minutes, 54.8 seconds. It was his third Olympic gold. He won the 50km classic race in Pyeongchang and the classic team sprint at the 2014 Sochi Games. Bolshunov came in 23.2 seconds back to earn silver. Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway, the overall World Cup leader and sprint leader, secured the bronze 37.5 seconds behind Niskanen.

SPEEDSKATING

Van der Poel sets record

Nils van der Poel spoke his mind, then got back to racing. Turns out, it was just him against the clock. The Swedish speedskater broke his own world record and captured his second gold medal of the Beijing Olympics with a dominant victory in the men's 10,000-meter Friday. Van der Poel added to his victory in the 5,000, which was a much closer affair. The longest race on the Olympic program was a blowout. Van der Poel breezed across the line in 12 minutes, 30.74 seconds. The Swede easily broke the world mark of 12:32.95 that he set in February 2021 and was more than 9 seconds ahead of the Olympic record set four years ago by reigning champion Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada. The silver medal went to Patrick Roest of the Netherlands, the same spot he took behind van der Poel in the 5,000, but this time he was nearly 14 seconds off the winning pace in 12:44.59.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

U.S. struggles, but tops Czechs

The defending champion U.S. women's hockey team rallied to defeat the Czech Republic 4-1 in the quarterfinals of the Beijing Olympics on Friday. The Americans survived what would have been a major upset in a game where their offense continued to struggle. The U.S., whose only losses in six previous Olympics have been against Canada (six times) and Sweden (once), managed just four goals on 59 shots. Hilary Knight had a goal and assist, and Savannah Harmon and Kendall Coyne Schofield also scored for the Americans. Alex Cavallini stopped five shots. Czech goalie Klara Peslarova was the star of the game, stopping 55 shots, including the first 22 she faced.

SKIING

Real snow falling

Finally, a real sign of winter at the Winter Olympics: real snow in the mountains used for Alpine skiing. Just a light flurry, mind you. Still, actual flakes are dropping on the hills of the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center, about 55 miles northwest of Beijing's city center. It is the first precipitation since ski racing competition began last week -- the absence of snow is not much of a surprise, given how dry the season usually is in these parts. All of the snow that American star Mikaela Shiffrin and others have been skiing on is manufactured. There are no Alpine medals at stake today, just a chance for Shiffrin and other women to take training runs for the downhill along the course known as The Rock. The race is scheduled for Tuesday. More snow is in the forecast for Sunday, when the men are supposed to contest the giant slalom -- and even continuing through Monday morning. A total of about 3 1/2 inches (9 centimeters) is expected at the Alpine skiing venue.

Iivo Niskanen, of Finland, celebrates as he crosses the finish line during the men's 15km classic cross-country skiing competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)



Iivo Niskanen, of Finland, right, celebrates after finishing ahead of Alexander Bolshunov, of the Russian Olympic Committee, left, during the men's 15km classic cross-country skiing competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)



Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, of Norway, crosses the finish line during the men's 15km classic cross-country skiing competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

