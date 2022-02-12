Olympic rings easy to find at Beijing Games





BEIJING (AP) -- Five interlocking rings -- sometimes in different colors, sometimes not. That simplest of symbols is easy to take for granted after all these years. When a city hosts the Olympics, it becomes ubiquitous, easy to take for granted but still a powerful reminder of the significance of this event.

The rings spend a lot of time quietly in the background -- on the ice at speedskating, curling and figure skating competitions. Ice makers applied a cutout of the rings to the track at Yanqing National Sliding Center ahead of the Beijing Games. They're also on display near enough to the moguls course to make a spectacular backdrop when a skier sails through the air.

Occasionally, an athlete will seek out the rings for a photo opportunity. Switzerland's Marco Tade did during training for the moguls competition. Italian luger Andrea Voetter had the rings on her fingernails. Norwegian curler Magnus Nedregotten has the rings tattooed on his arm.





Japan goalkeeper Nana Fujimoto poses for a picture at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)



Anna Fernstaedt, of the Czech Republic, starts during the women's skeleton training run at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)



A Chinese athlete warms up before the start of the men's speedskating 1,500-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)



A man wears a face mask displaying the Olympic rings at the ski jumping stadium ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)



Japan's Kisara Sumiyoshi trains for the women's freestyle moguls skiing competition ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)



Magnus Nedregotten, of Norway, holds a brush and has an Olympic rings tattoo on his arm during the mixed doubles curling match against the Czech Republic at the Beijing Winter Olympics Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

