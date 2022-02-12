One killed, one critically injured in Friday night shooting in Little Rock

One person died and another was in critical condition Friday night after a shooting in southwest Little Rock, authorities said.

Police were investigating a crime scene in the 10000 block of Mabelvale Pike, near Train Station Drive, according to the Police Department.

Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards was unable to provide many details Friday night.

There was a report at 6:40 p.m. of a shooting that had just occurred at Mabelvale West Road and Train Station Drive in the Little Rock police dispatch log.