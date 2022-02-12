100 years ago

Feb. 12, 1922

FAYETTEVILLE -- A community clubhouse, modeled after the University of Arkansas Y.M.C.A. hut, is being erected near Mount Comfort and Salem, west of Fayetteville. The building, which is to be made of native rocks and logs, will be used for community gatherings and socials. The labor is being either donated or paid for by the citizens of the community.

50 years ago

Feb. 12, 1972

FORT SMITH -- Federal Judge Paul Wolfe granted a petition Thursday to exhume the body of Mary Dotson, 16, the Lavaca cheerleader who died at a Christmas Eve motel party... Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson said after the death that the girl apparently died of alcohol poisoning. Ronnie Burt, 27, David Lee Fout, 22, and Kenneth Ray Hixon, 24, will be tried on charges of involuntary manslaughter in the death. Thompson said the men said the girl died during the party and they panicked and took her body across the state line and hid it in a wooded area near Muldrow, Okla., but later led authorities to the body.

25 years ago

Feb. 12, 1997

MORRILTON -- A man who apparently accidentally fell to his death at Cedar Falls at Petit Jean State Park was visiting the United States to camp and study Native Americans, Chief Deputy Ray Coffman of the Conway County sheriff's office said Tuesday. Coffman identified the man as Jean Claude Louis Marie Meignen, 53, of France. Meignen arrived in Little Rock last week from France... Meignen met with State Parks Division officials, who gave him information about Petit Jean and several other parks, Coffman said. ... At some point, Meignen hiked toward the north end of the falls and somehow ended up falling 100 feet to the base of the falls, Coffman said. Meignen then hit some rocks and ended up in a pool of water. Other park visitors found his body, Coffman said. Meignen had a plane ticket to return to Paris in April.

10 years ago

Feb. 12, 2012

CONWAY -- Bill Ward, author of Beyond the River: Stories of Life Near the Arkansas, will speak at the Faulkner County Library. The Arkansas River enters the state near Fort Smith and leaves it near Arkansas City as it joins the Mississippi River on its journey to the Gulf of Mexico. The river brings lifegiving water, transportation, recreation and a kind of focal point for all the communities along the river's length. A large diversity of people and ideas are marked by life near this third-largest river in the United States. Ward has brought together photographs and stories of many of the people and places near this stream in Beyond the River. Ward published his first book, Conway As it was ... As it is, a photographic history of the city, in 2008. His new book brings to light a number of people who have helped create the fabric of life in The Natural State, many of them in the Conway area.