Pea Ridge planners OK rezoning, large-scale development plan

PEA RIDGE -- All projects presented to the Planning Commission were approved Feb. 1.

With five of the six members present, planners approved a rezoning request, a lot split and a large-scale development. They also learned the variance requested the previous month was not needed.

Commission member Greg Pickens was not present because he moved out of the city limits and resigned his position. Dr. Karen Sherman, planner, asked if they empty seat would be filled.

"That will be up to the mayor," Street Department superintendent Nathan See said.

Commission chairman Al Fowler asked Sherman if she would serve another term as her position had expired. She said she would.

"In more than 25 years of serving on this commission, I'm pretty sure I've never had a second swearing in," Sherman said. "I'm going to be here for a little while."

Items approved were:

• A request to rezone 1515 It'll Do Road from residential to commercial to fit with new zoning regulations. There were no comments or questions concerning the issue during the public hearing.

• A lot split for property on Reed Loop in Sugar Creek Development.

• A large-scale development for Auto Zone on Slack Street with both planner Chris Johnson and city attorney Shane Perry recusing themselves.

• A preliminary plat for Saratoga Subdivision on Hazelton Road for 106 lots on 30 acres.

• A final plat for Elkhorn Ridge Phase V.

City building official Tony Townsend told commissioners the state fire code requires 5 feet of separation between buildings but has an exception for buildings finished with "fire-rated material" so the question about a variance presented at the January commission was moot. A variance is not required, Townsend said.