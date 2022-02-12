Postponement by weather helped some Bayakoa fillies

HOT SPRINGS -- An extra week worked for most.

When three days of races were postponed for freezing temperatures and frozen precipitation at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort last week, the Grade III Bayakoa Stakes for fillies and mares 4 years old and up was rescheduled for today.

Post time for the Bayakoa, the eighth of 11 races on the card, is set for 3:47 p.m.

A field of six is expected to start. Trainer Phil Bauer said Wednesday that Rigney Racing's Mariah's Princess would scratch.

Brad Cox trains the 5-2 morning-line favorite Coach, winner of Oaklawn's Pippin Stakes on Jan. 8. Kueber Racing's Coach, a 4-year-old daughter of Commissioner, has won her past two starts.

Coach is 10 5-1-2 overall and 5 2-1-1 at Oaklawn.

"Obviously, Coach loves Oaklawn," Cox said. "She's better than she's ever been. She always tries hard. She's very competitive. Obviously, it's a step up. The way she's training. I feel like she can take another step forward. It will be her third run off the layoff, so I'm excited about her."

Cox was named the 2021 Eclipse Award trainer of the year Thursday. He also won the Eclipse after the 2020 season.

Ricardo Santana Jr. is set to ride Coach.

Coach took the Pippin lead late in the final turn from Miss Bigly, a southern California-based 6-year-old daughter of Gemologist trained by Phil D'Amato. Miss Bigly stayed close until Coach pulled away in the final 110 yards to win by three lengths. Miss Bigly held on for second.

"I thought we had a good trip, but nobody softened up the winner," D'Amato said. "The winner was just going out there freely and a little faster than what we would've liked. We seemed to have gotten to her, and then she had an extra gear."

D'Amato said the quality of the field has taken a step forward for the Bayakoa.

"It looks like a little more complex race than last time," D'Amato said. "The field is a little deeper in quality. I think it's just going to be more of a rider's race. I'm going to leave it up to my jockey to figure out."

Ramon Vazquez is set to ride Miss Bigly.

Early pace will likely come from Queen Goddess, a 4-year-old filly by Commissioner trained by southern California regular Michael McCarthy. Queen Goddess was a gate-to-wire winner of the Grade I American Oaks at Santa Anita Park on Dec. 26 in her last start. It was the first of her career six races run on dirt.

McCarthy said Queen Goddess appears unfazed by the seven-day delay.

"Little bit of a curveball with the weather," McCarthy said."Not something we get much of out here in California, but the filly seems like she's doing well, even with the extended stay."

David Cabrera is listed to ride Queen Goddess, the 3-1 morning-line second-choice in the Bayakoa.

Bauer said the delay made the difference for Mariah's Princess.

"If the race had been last weekend, we would have been able to run, but we just had some sub-par days here," Bauer said. "You just have to listen to the horse. You got to be at your best to compete in these heats, so we'll make sure that we are when we do."