PREP BASKETBALL: Greenwood holds on late to top Vilonia

GREENWOOD -- Though many coaches might want blowout wins, Greenwood girls basketball Coach Clay Reeves sees down the stretch close games as making his team tougher when the postseason starts.

The Lady Bulldogs built a 14-point lead late in the third quarter but had to hold off Vilonia late for the second time the season to get one step closer to a 5A-West crown for a 50-46 victory at H.B. Stewart Arena Friday night.

Greenwood (18-4, 9-0) now have a three-game conference lead over Vilonia (17-5, 7-3) with five games left.

The Lady Eagles, which had trailed 43-29 late in the third quarter, got to within 45-42 with 1:20 left but could not get any closer.

"Tonight, we had a 14-point lead and at their place we had a 19-point lead," Reeves said. "But good teams like Vilonia fight back to get in the game. If they had those big leads, I believe we would have fought back too. Both times, we were able to fight it off to hold on to the win."

Reeves sees the close games as a positive

"If we would have won by 14 of 15 points, we would be celebrating and talking about how well we played," Reeves said. "Instead, things ain't easy at the end of the game. The kids are learning what it takes to win close games at the end. We got improvements to make – coaching and on-court decisions by players. We are learning as we go along, and it might not look pretty but we keep growing and getting better."

The Lady Bulldogs play three games next week, starting with back-to-back road games at Russellville and at Siloam Springs on Monday and Tuesday before hosting Mountain Home next Friday.

"Those first two games are also good to preparing us for the state tournament," Reeves said. "Playing back-to-back days on the road sets up perfect for us getting ready to go to Sheridan in the next two weeks. We have not played two games in a row (since December)."

For Vilonia coach Jeremy Simon, fighting back from double-digits deficits to get within striking distance is something to be proud of, but getting into big deficits is the more critical issue.

"Where was the sense of urgency in the second and third quarter?" Simon asked. "We had too many turnovers in the second and third quarter and hurt us with second-chance points the entire game. It is frustrating when you play good defense, but they get the offensive rebound and get three or four shots. It is demoralizing ... it just kills us."

Anna Trusty had a game-high 19 to lead Lady Bulldogs while Abby Summitt added 14. Madeleine Tipton's 16 points paced the Lady Eagles.

Greenwood led 27-24 at half, but opened the second half with a 13-2 run, keyed by a trio of 3-points baskets – two from Summitt and one from Trusty – to open up a 40-26 lead with 3:52 left in the third period. The Lady Bulldogs forced seven Vilonia turnovers in the quarter.

Still, the Lady Eagles fought back, going on a 10-0 run, capped by a Sidni Middleton layup with 6:44 left in the game, to get within 43-39.

Greenwood then went to a spread offense to melt the clock and force Vilonia to foul. The Lady Bulldogs made 5-of-8 free throws in the final 56.6 second to hand on for the victory.