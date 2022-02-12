PREP BASKETBALL: Koons scores 31 in Har-Ber win

SPRINGDALE -- Caylan Koons found a narrow space down the baseline and slashed through before pulling up to swish a 10-foot shot with under a minute left in the game.

The Har-Ber senior has made that move plenty of times as a four-year starter for the Lady Wildcats, but the three-time all-state player knows that her days of basketball are becoming fewer every day.

Koons put together another stellar performance at home Friday night, scoring 31 points to lead Har-Ber to a 62-49 win against Bentonville West in front of a large homecoming crowd. Koons scored 14 points in the first half and capped her night with the three-point play that sealed the Lady Wildcats' win.

"Honestly I didn't know I had 31 points," she said. "I never look up at the scoreboard. I just try to do my thing. My goal is to win conference and do whatever it takes to help my team win."

Koons will play volleyball at the University of Central Arkansas after an equally stellar career in that sport. But still, she admits it will be hard to leave basketball behind.

"It is very emotional. I think about it all the time, playing at this place or that place for the last time," Koons said. "So it is emotional, but I'm just trying to make the most of it."

On Friday, Koons found herself in the middle of a second-quarter scoring burst that saw the Lady Wildcats (17-4, 9-0 6A-West) drain four consecutive three-pointers to take a double-figure lead at halftime. Koons had two of the four three-pointers with Delaney Roller and Maddux McCrackin also adding three-pointers.

Har-Ber coach Kim Jenkins said Koons was able to overcome a slow start and refocus after a brief time on the sideline.

"She didn't have a great start," said Jenkins. "I think she made one of her first five shots and she got caught up trying to get some fouls and didn't get some calls. So I subbed her out and she is really good and mature about those kinds of things and we were able to settle her and clear the mechanism and she went out and played really well after that."

Har-Ber led by as much as 26 points in the third quarter, but let off the gas which Jenkins said she was not pleased with. West (14-8, 4-5) was able to find holes in the Har-Ber defense and hit a number of driving layups that slashed the deficit to 59-46, before Koons closed it out with the three-point play with 47 seconds left.

Pacious McDaniel added 14 for Har-Ber before fouling out after fouling Ivorionna Johnson on a drive, then drawing a technical foul. That series seemed to spark the Lady Wolverines, but Har-Ber's big third quarter lead proved to be too much to overcome.

Marybeth Dyson led West with 13 points. Johnson added 11 and Maysa Willis finished with 10.