PREP BASKETBALL: Mansfield locks down 2A-4 championship

MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Lady Tigers struggled through the first two months of the season, winning just one more game than they had lost and losing two of their first three conference games under a new coach.

Friday night, they continued a remarkable surge and will carry the banner of 2A-4 champion and top seed into next week's district tournament after a 59-40 win over Mountainburg.

The win was the 10th straight for Mansfield (19-7, 10-2), including a win at Mountainburg (21-5, 9-3) two weeks ago that set up Friday's winner-take-all showdown.

"I told the girls that we're the team to beat," first-year Mansfield coach Ethan Bowman said. "We were tied, but we beat them by five at their place. We did the hard part and now they've got to come to our court. We have to take advantage of that the play to our ability."

Mansfield trailed 5-2 early on Friday but scored the final 14 points of the first quarter with Skylynn Harris and Kynslee Ward hitting a pair of three-pointers each and Alyson Edwards driving for a bucket for a 16-5 lead after the opening quarter.

"It set the tone for the rest of the ball game," Bowman said. "We started off slow. Shots weren't falling, but I told them when shots aren't falling then defense and toughness always is going to be there. We were able to grind it out and grab some momentum going into the second quarter."

Harris opened the second quarter with two free throws, and Edwards drive for a bucket and added a single free throw with 2:55 left in the second quarter to push the Lady Tigers up, 21-5.

"We dug ourselves a hole in the first half and couldn't climb out of it," Mountainburg coach Zach Dean said. "We stayed at five for close to eight minutes."

Mansfield went up, 26-10 at the half and 43-25 after three quarters, controlling the boards on both ends of the floor.

"We give up two or three inches at every position," Dean said. "If we don't get some pushes or stuff, it's going to be tough. We worked on rebounding and blocking out all week. You're not going to beat a good team giving up the rebounds and second-chance points. Two possessions in a row, we gave them six points on second-chance points. They got a rebound, kicked it out and hit a three. Next possession, they got a rebound, kicked it out and hit a three. It was their night."

Ward swished both of those shots just 35 seconds apart in the second quarter that had Mansfield up, 35-14.

Mansfield owned a commanding, 69-38, advantage on the boards behind 31 offensive rebounds.

"That's something we've been working on all year," Bowman said. "We are one of the biggest teams in the conference, but in order to win a conference title we can't give any second chances."

The trio of Edwards, Ward and Harris finished with 46 points with Edwards scoring 11 of her 18 in the fourth quarter, Ward scoring 10 of her 17 in the third quarter and Harris scoring 10 of her 11 in the first half.

Seven Sanderson, a 6-3 junior, had 16 rebounds, Ward had 14 and Harris 13.

Mountainburg's high-scoring Haley Reed finished with 22 points but was held to just five in the first half.

"She's a phenomenal player," Bowman said. "She's a senior and she leads her team."

Both teams earned byes into Thursday's semifinals of the district tournament at Mountainburg and a berth into next week's Class 2A West Region Tournament at Eureka Springs.