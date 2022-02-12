Religion calendar

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SERVICES

• Bullock Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 1513 S. Park St., livestreams services at 10 a.m. Sundays at btclr.org. (501) 375-1581.

• Christ Episcopal Church, 509 Scott St., holds Communion services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays (masks and social distancing required at the 10:30 service and as posted) and 6 p.m. Sundays; and Compline at 7 p.m. Sundays. The church holds a chapel service at 12:05 p.m. Wednesdays and an online prayer service at 12:05 p.m. Thursdays. Livestreamed services are available at christchurchlr.org. (501) 375-2342.

• First Christian Church, 14411 Taylor Loop Road, will hold weekly in-person services, nontraditional at 10 and traditional at 11 a.m. Sundays; and will have services at 8:30 a.m. Sundays on Facebook at bit.ly/36N20nM and on YouTube at bit.ly/38VN35m. (501) 225-5656.

• First Lutheran Church, 314 E. Eighth St., holds in-person worship services and livestreamed worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on YouTube, with passcode FLCLR1868. (501) 372-1023.

• First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St., livestreams services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays at fumclr.org. (501) 372-2256.

• Grace Lutheran Church, 5124 Hillcrest Ave., worships at 10 a.m. Sundays. The service will also be livestreamed on YouTube at bit.ly/2G4O3bu. (501) 663-3631.

• Highland Valley United Methodist Church, 15524 Chenal Parkway, worships at 11 a.m. Sundays on YouTube and holds "The Journey" at 6 p.m. Wednesdays on Facebook and YouTube; links are available at hvumc.org or (501) 224-6047.

• Immanuel Baptist Church, 501 N. Shackleford Road, livestreams services at 9 a.m. at ibclr.org and holds in-person services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 376-3071.

• Journey Church, 4511 E. 43rd St., North Little Rock, worships at 10:50 a.m. Sundays. Service is livestreamed at tinyurl.com/2p9tuds6. More information at discoverjourneychurch.com.

• Lakewood United Methodist Church, 2016 Topf Road, North Little Rock, livestreams its classic traditional service at 9, contemporary, also at 9, and modern at 11 a.m. Sundays; links to services at expandingthelight.org. (501) 753-6186.

• New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 3110 Battery St., has limited in-person services and livestreams on Facebook and YouTube at 10 a.m. Sundays; and holds Bible study at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. (501) 375-4098.

• North Little Rock First United Methodist Church, 6701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, offers in-person and livestreamed worship services at 11 a.m. Sundays, with links at nlrfumc.org. Drive-through Holy Communion available beginning at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

• Park Hill Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, makes its weekly worship services available on YouTube at 10 a.m. Sundays at bit.ly/37S7AGY. (501) 753-1109.

• Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1801 S. Indiana St., Pine Bluff, livestreams its worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays at pleasantgrovepb.com. (870) 535-3056.

• Pulaski Heights Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4724 Hillcrest Ave., has temporarily suspended in-person services due to the omicron variant, but livestreams them at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. They can be viewed on Zoom at 822 3039 7833, passcode 794709. (501) 663-8149.

• Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church, 4401 Woodlawn Drive, has in-person worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays. They are livestreamed and a recording of the service is available throughout the week at phpreslr.com. (501) 663-8361.

• St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., celebrates the Eucharist at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sundays. Children's Sunday School classes have resumed and the nursery has reopened. (501) 225-4203.

• St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 12415 Cantrell Road, has a Communion Service at 10 a.m. Sundays, livestream via interactive Zoom. For Zoom link, visit stmichaels-church.com. (501) 224-1442.

• Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, has worship services at 8:30, 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays; the 11 a.m. service is livestreamed and later posted on the church's website: secondpreslr.org. Faith and Grief, a community support group for those living with grief, will meet by Zoom at noon today. Free registration available at faithandgrief.org. (501) 227-0000.

• Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., holds Eucharist services at 8 a.m. Sundays (Rite I) and 10:30 a.m. (Rite II), with Choral Evensong at 4 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required. More information available at trinitylittlerock.org.

• Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rahling Road, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Unvaccinated people must wear masks. (501) 868-5848.

• Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 N. Mississippi St., holds in-person and livestreamed services at 11 a.m. Sundays at tumclr.org, facebook.com/tumclr and on YouTube at bit.ly/3bG9CJq. (501) 666-2813.

• Westover Hills Presbyterian Church, 6400 Kavanaugh Blvd., resumes "in person" services at 10:25 a.m. on Sunday, giving members the opportunity to meet the congregation's new pastor, the Rev. Robert Lowry. Because of covid concerns, the church was meeting over Zoom and his welcome earlier this month was via the internet. More information at westoverhills.org.

