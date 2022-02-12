BOYS

BERRYVILLE 63, GENTRY 36 Weston Teague turned in 15 points and Jake Wilson followed with 14 points for Berryville (22-5, 9-2 4A-1), which led 36-20 at halftime and 50-27 after three quarters. Nate Allen scored 12 points, Kade Davidson had 11 points and D.J. Colbert ended with nine points for the Bobcats. Bart Walker contributed 15 points, while Johnathan Carter collected nine points for Gentry (12-15, 2-10). The Pioneers have lost seven straight games.

CORNING 61, HOXIE 56 Jayce Couch knocked in 21 points for Corning (10-13, 7-9 3A-3), which will be the No. 5 seed in next week's district tournament. Eli Mason had 13 points and Luke Blanchard added 11 points for the Bobcats.

ENGLAND 58, CARLISLE 44 Demario Carter finished with 26 points and eight rebounds as England (16-7) finished as the league runner-up. E.J. Bateman had 10 points, 6 steals and 5 assists for the Lions.

FOUNTAIN LAKE 52, HOPE 43, OT Colby Lambert scored 17 points and Michael Moore had 14 points as Fountain Lake (25-2, 13-1 4A-7) won in overtime. Landon Kizer ended with 10 points for the Cobras, who'll be the conference's top seed in the district tournament.

IZARD COUNTY 56, WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 50 Gunner Gleghorn had 18 points to help Izard County (20-11) win its seventh game in a row. Denton Reiley and Jude Everett each had 14 points for the Cougars.

MAMMOTH SPRING 66, CEDAR RIDGE 64, OT Gavin Boddie scored 23 points as Mammoth Spring (17-14) survived in overtime. Nate Rogers had 13 points and Brayden Cray added 11 points for the Bears.

MARION 74, SEARCY 37 Jayden Forrest had a team-high 11 points for Marion (18-5, 8-1 5A-East), which had a much easier time after struggling to beat the Lions in the first meeting. Donnie Cheers scored nine points and Ryan Forrest had eight points for the Patriots. Zyron Williams led Searcy (13-11, 4-6).

MAUMELLE 84, LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 69 Dexter White led Maumelle (20-3, 9-1 5A-Central) with 19 points in a home win over the Warriors. Carl Daughtery Jr. scored 18 points and Kaleb Thurman followed with 13 points for the Hornets. Nico Davillier chipped in with 10 points for Maumelle.

MORRILTON 71, CLARKSVILLE 66 Joseph Pinion came up with 36 points on 12-of-19 shooting, 6 steals, 5 rebounds and 4 blocks for Morrilton (18-6, 11-1 4A-4), which extended its winning streak to 11 games. Julian Brockman had 13 points and five assists and Jacorey Mosley totaled 12 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals for the Devil Dogs.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 65, LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 25 Nick Smith finished with 19 points, 10 assists and 5 rebounds as top-ranked North Little Rock (20-3, 8-0 6A-Central) rolled.

PINE BLUFF 63, WHITE HALL 42 Courtney Crutchfield delivered with 27 points and four rebounds to push Pine Bluff (16-6, 10-0 6A-South) past its cross-county rivals. Jordon Harris had 11 points, 14 rebounds and 5 blocks, and Troy'reon Ramos supplied 12 points and six rebounds for the Zebras. X'zaevion Barnett supplied 9 points, 9 assists and 6 rebounds for Pine Bluff as well.

POYEN 64, BLEVINS 44 Grayson Graves made 12 three-pointers and collected a game-high 42 points as Poyen (3-14) won in its regular-season home finale.

RECTOR 60, BAY 49 Jacob Johnson, Lane Stucks and Sam Shipley all notched 14 points apiece as Rector (20-8, 10-4 2A-3) finished as conference runner-ups.

RUSSELLVILLE 42, ALMA 36 Cameron Frazier had 12 points, 12 rebounds and 5 blocks to help Russellville (17-7, 9-1 5A-West) pull out a tight win. Donyae May added 12 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists for the Cyclones.

WATSON CHAPEL 68, WARREN 24 Jalyn Jones tallied 15 points and six assists in a huge win for Watson Chapel (17-8, 11-2 4A-8). Ja'Kori Phillips had 13 points and six rebounds, and Christopher Fountain rang up 12 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 blocks for the Wildcats.

WONDERVIEW 73, CALICO ROCK 56 Sam Reynolds had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists for Wonderview (30-2), which had 18 assists on 25 made field goals. Caleb Squires added 20 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, while Tyler Gottsponer ended with 12 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists for the Daredevils.

GIRLS

BOONEVILLE 52, PARIS 19 Joleigh Tate scored 16 points as Booneville (24-0, 14-0) capped a perfect conference campaign. Heaven Sanchez added 12 points for the Lady Bearcats.

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 48, NEMO VISTA 30 Mallory Malone came away with 12 points in a impressive showing for Conway Christian (16-10). Josie Williams, who had 11 points in the game, reached 1,500 points for her career as well.

GRAVETTE 63, PRAIRIE GROVE 44 Alexa Parker scored 23 points for Gravette (16-10, 7-4 4A-1), which closes out the regular season today against Class 4A No. 1 Farmington. Da Lacie Wishon and Reese Hamilton each had 12 points for the Lady Lions.

GREENWOOD 50, VILONIA 46 Anna Trusty had 19 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists for Greenwood (18-4, 9-0 5A-West) in a victory over its conference mates. Abby Summit scored 13 points for the Lady Bulldogs.

POYEN 51, BLEVINS 23 Ellie Sutterfield scored 24 points to pace Poyen (16-6) to an easy nonconference victory.

RECTOR 68, BAY 45 Ellie Ford and Morgan Garner both had 14 points in a 23-point victory for Rector (20-6, 12-2). Carly Rodden scored 11 points and C.C. Rients supplied 10 points for the Lady Cougars.

SALEM 59, MIDLAND 22 Maddie Keen's 16 points allowed Salem (17-6, 9-3 2A-2) to end the regular season on a high note. Marleigh Sellars scored 13 points and Chelsea Hamilton poured in 12 points for the Lady Greyhounds.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 62, BENTONVILLE WEST 49 Caylan Koons scored 31 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and added 4 steals as Har-Ber (17-4, 9-0 6A-West) fought off a tough test. Pacious McDaniel had 14 points and Delaney Roller scored seven points for the Lady Wildcats.

WYNNE 63, eSTEM 41 Zahryia Baker netted 24 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for Wynne (19-5, 11-0 4A-5), winners of 12 consecutive games. Shay Lewis ended with 19 points, 5 steals and 4 assists for the Lady Yellow Jackets, who led 32-23 at the half. Derriona Spencer had 12 points for Wynne.

THURSDAY'S LATE ROUNDUP

DUMAS 65, RISON 49 Mike Reddick had 23 points to carry Class 3A No. 1 Dumas (22-2, 11-1 3A-8) to its 22nd victory. Tommy Reddick had 13 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists while Joseph Jones had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Bobcats.