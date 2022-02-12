Razorbacks run rule Long Beach State

Hannah Gammill hit a three-run home run and had 4 RBI to lead Arkansas to a 10-0 run-rule victory over Long Beach State in five innings Saturday evening in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge.

The No. 9 Razorbacks (3-1) jumped in front 4-0 in the first inning despite not getting a hit. Arkansas took advantage of six walks and a hit batsman to score four times in the bottom of the first.

Gammill's three-run homer in the second pushed the lead to 7-0. Hannah McEwen also added a two-run double.

Danielle Gibson and Sam Torres added two hits each for Arkansas.

Chenise Delce picked up her first win in the circle as a Razorback. The Tulsa transfer threw four scoreless innings and allowed two hits. Callie Turner also pitched a scoreless fifth.



