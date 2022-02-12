School systems in Pulaski County respond to changes in covid case numbers

Public and private schools in Pulaski County are continuing to monitor and adjust to the ebb and flow of covid-19 virus cases.

Episcopal Collegiate School in Little Rock, for example, announced this week that mask-wearing requirements for the pre-kindergarten-through-12th-grade campus will be relaxed -- starting Feb. 22, which is after a short winter break of Feb. 18 and 21.

"Masks are recommended (i.e, optional) for daily use regardless of vaccination status," according to the guidance Head of School Jamie Griffin sent to Episcopal Collegiate families. "Masks may be required for larger community gatherings and in certain situations with poor ventilation."

"Thankfully, the data demonstrates that our school community and the local area are on the back end of this recent surge," Griffin wrote to families. "Active cases within and outside of our school are on a downward trend, and the projected data is such that we are comfortable shifting our protocols to a less restrictive posture when we return from the Winter Break."

The Arkansas Catholic Schools office announced this week that as of last Wednesday, masks are optional at schools because of decreasing covid cases, the Arkansas Catholic newspaper reported.

As recently as Jan. 5, masks were mandated by the Catholic Schools Office for campuses in any county in which there were at least 100 new cases per 10,000 people, the newspaper for the Diocese of Little Rock reported.

"They're exhausted, but they are doing a fantastic job," Ileana Dobbins, associate superintendent of Catholic schools, said of employees who -- just like public school colleagues -- have had to resort at times this school year to remote instruction and other strategies because of covid cases.

















The announcements come in a week in which the Arkansas Department of Health reported Thursday that there were 146 active covid-19 cases among private school students and employees. Two weeks earlier, in the Jan. 27 report from the state, there were 586 active cases.

The case counts this week included 18 at Christ the King Catholic School, and 16 at Our Lady of the Holy Souls Catholic School, both in Little Rock. There were 14 active cases at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic School in Rogers, 11 at Mount St. Mary Academy in Little Rock and 10 at Episcopal Collegiate School.

The Health Department reported Thursday that there were 3,879 active cases among students and staffers in the state's public schools. Two weeks earlier, on Jan. 27, there were 15,889 active cases in public schools.

In the case counts Thursday, the Pulaski County Special School District had the highest number of cases with 215, followed by the Bentonville School District with 202 and the Little Rock School District with 195 active cases.

In the Pulaski County Special School District, the School Board voted 4-3 in November to make the wearing of masks on campuses optional for students and employees in the 12,000-student school system.

The optional policy came after a citizens' group petitioned for a special board meeting and asked that the mandatory mask requirement be changed.

A second group of citizens petitioned the Pulaski County Special board to return to a mandatory mask requirement at a special meeting in December, but the board voted 4-2 against reinstating mandatory masks.

More recently, the Pulaski County Special district has notified parents that the district has discontinued efforts to do contact tracing or require quarantine procedures for students and staffers who are identified as probable close contacts to a person with covid.

The district cited guidance provided by Gov. Asa Hutchinson during a Feb. 1 news conference for the change in practice.

"The new guidance will reduce the significant stress on our operations staff and personnel that came with the contact tracing process," district leaders notified parents. "PCSSD will continue to require students and staff who are positive for covid-19 to isolate for a minimum of five days."

In contrast, the neighboring Little Rock School District has voted as recently as Jan. 27 to continue requiring students and employees to wear masks in school district buildings until at least April 14.

However, the Little Rock School Board has on its agenda for its Feb. 24 meeting possible decisions on how to proceed with tracing and quarantining contacts of those students and employees who are possibly exposed to cases of covid-19.