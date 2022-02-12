Some Madison County detainees, once held in Washington County, being moved 300 miles away to Lafayette County jail

It's a long haul from Huntsville to Lewisville -- about 300 miles.

But that's how far Madison County Sheriff Rick Evans is having to go to find lodging for his prisoners.

"They had jail space for us," he said. "Everybody's full. They let us have 15 beds down there."

Madison County is having a jail crisis.

In 2014, the state's 4th District Criminal Detention Facilities Review Committee found that the Madison County jail -- which was built in the early 1980s to accommodate eight beds -- didn't comply with state standards, so it was converted to a 24-hour holding facility.

From 2015 until the end of 2021, Madison County's longer-term detainees were held in the Washington County jail -- 30 miles to the west in Fayetteville. But with that jail overcrowded, Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder ended the agreement.

Evans said he's been busy looking for places to put his detainees. Madison County usually has about 40 of them.

Neighboring counties in the Ozark Mountains tried to be neighborly. Carroll County took about eight, and Newton County took five, said Evans.

Logan County, south across the Arkansas River, took another eight Madison County detainees who were committed through the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

But the next-closest jail that would accept any of his detainees was in southwest Arkansas, said Evans.

Lafayette County, where Lewisville is the county seat, agreed to take 15, but only eight of Madison County's detainees have been transferred down there so far, Evans said.

Obie Sims, the Lafayette County sheriff, said Madison County will pay him about $190,000 this year to reserve 15 beds in his jail. That contract is based on a rate of $35 per bed per day.

"It's win-win," said Sims. "It helps my county out, and it helps them out."

Sims said the Lafayette County jail has 60 beds. He usually has 40-45 detainees from Lafayette County. Before the covid-19 pandemic, Sims said he would house 20-25 detainees for Pulaski County, but he's no longer doing that.

Sims said he would need to get $58 per bed per day to break even on what it costs to operate the jail. He said Madison County will pay for transportation and the medical care of its detainees kept in the Lafayette County jail.

Sims said Madison County detainees don't have to be transported to Huntsville, the Madison County seat, for every court hearing. They can participate via Justice Bridge, a video/audio communication system for law enforcement, state prisons and the judiciary.

"Their judge in Madison County can do the hearing over the TV screen in my county jail," said Sims.

Another eight Madison County detainees were still in the Washington County jail Friday, said Chief Deputy Jay Cantrell with the Washington County sheriff's office.

In December, Cantrell said there were 35 Madison County detainees in the Washington County jail.

The Washington County jail has a total capacity of 710 beds. With legal requirements to keep different classifications of detainees separate, the jail's operating capacity is about 80% of total capacity, said Cantrell.

At its peak Friday, 803 detainees were being housed in the Washington County jail. Just after midnight early Friday morning, 144 were sleeping on mattresses on the floor, said Cantrell.

Under its agreement, Madison County was paying $73.81 per day for each detainee held in Washington County.

It'll be cheaper at the other jails. Newton County charges $60 per day per detainee, said Evans. Carroll County, along with Lafayette, are charging $35 per day. And Logan County is charging $32 per day.

Evans said much of that savings will be used up in fuel costs and the time his deputies have to spend driving detainees to and from the jails.

He said it takes them five hours to drive to Lewisville. That's going through Little Rock, which is the shortest route, time-wise. Evans said his deputies drive down and back the same day.

Evans said he wants to hire a couple of transport officers. Sometimes he has only two deputies on duty.

Evans said Madison County needs a new jail. And he hopes leaders will consider one with 150 beds, with an eye to the future.

On three occasions, Madison County asked voters to approve a sales tax to help fund construction of a new jail or at least an addition to the existing jail. The tax proposals were rejected all three times.

Frank Weaver, the county judge in Madison County, said he doesn't know how the county can pay for a new jail without a new sales tax. He said a 1% county sales tax would generate about $1.8 million a year, but that may be more than usual because it's based on last year and people were busy spending covid-19 stimulus money.

Besides the cost of construction, the county would need additional revenue to pay for operation of the jail.

Weaver wouldn't speculate on what a new jail would cost.

He said a consultant has been hired -- SouthBuild Team of Collierville, Tenn. -- for $16,000. A work session is planned with SouthBuild and the Madison County Quorum Court from March 7-11.

SouthBuild specializes in "the rural justice market." It has built dozens of jails in Arkansas, including jails in Crawford, Lawrence, Nevada, Ouachita, Washington, White and Yell counties, according to its website, http://www.southbuild.com.

Weaver said SouthBuild will be looking at a 100-bed jail with the ability to expand.