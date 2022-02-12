Sonic restaurant fire under investigation in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- A fire at a fast-food restaurant Jan. 31 remains under investigation, a city fire official said.

The fire was reported at the Sonic Drive-In at 208 S. Walton Blvd. at 3:44 a.m. Jan. 31, said Kevin Boydston, Fire Department deputy chief.

The fire was under control by 3:57 a.m. Six Fire Department units with 17 personnel were on the scene for three hours, Boydston said.

Boydston didn't have a monetary estimate of the damage but called the damage "considerable."

Brent Reams, public relations manager for Sonic, said Thursday the location was temporarily closed and the timing for reopening hasn't been determined.

Sonic Drive-In is based in Oklahoma City.

Bentonville has another Sonic location at 2502 S.E. 14th St.