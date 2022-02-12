Sovereign immunity doesn't protect Arkansas from suit challenging voting laws, judge rules for second time

Sovereign immunity still does not shield Arkansas from a lawsuit challenging a quartet of new voting laws, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen said Friday, the second time he's ruled that the suit by the League of Women Voters should go to trial.

The first time, in October, Griffen ruled the state is not lawsuit-proof under the sovereign-immunity doctrine as a matter of law, a decision that is on appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court. The high court has promised to fast-track its ruling and could make its decision at any time.

The judge said Friday that the Arkansas League chapter and fellow plaintiffs -- the immigrant advocacy group Arkansas United and five Arkansas voters -- had produced sufficient evidence to overcome further sovereign-immunity arguments made in a state motion for summary judgment. Griffen said he'll need to hear testimony at trial to make a final ruling on the nearly 9-month-old suit.

Kat Guest, the assistant attorney general representing the state defendants, Republican Secretary of State John Thurston and the six members of the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners, said she'll immediately appeal Friday's decision, once the ruling is put into writing.

Unless the Arkansas Supreme Court sides with the state, which has called for the suit to be dismissed, the case could go to trial in March. The sides want to get the trial done and any resulting appeal launched ahead of the May primaries.

Proponents of the laws argued the changes made in Arkansas' election laws help strengthen the integrity of the state's elections.

The four laws at issue are Act 249, involving voter identification; Act 728, regulating campaigning around the polls during voting; Act 736, affecting how ballots are validated; and Act 973, which sets deadlines for mail-in absentee ballots.

They are among 24 election-related laws passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature during the spring legislative session.

The plaintiffs say the new election laws put their voting rights at risk in an unconstitutional attack on poor and minority voters.

The lawsuit, filed by Little Rock attorney Jess Askew, describes the challenged laws as unjust and unneeded by making it a criminal offense to give food and water to voters waiting to cast their ballots while also preventing parents from taking their children to the polls to watch them vote.

Other problems with the laws described by the suit include accusations that the legislation forces untrained election workers into acting as forensic handwriting experts, changes an important deadline for submitting some absentee ballots, and removes protections for voters who struggle with meeting identification requirements.