State Sports Briefs

SOFTBALL

Arkansas downs Memphis

No. 9 Arkansas rallied with a three runs bottom of the seventh inning and one in the eighth to grab a 4-3 win over Memphis in eight innings on Friday in the Puerto Vallarta (Mexico) College Challenge.

Rylin Hedgecock singled on a 3-2 pitch to drive in the winning run with one out in the bottom of the eighth to complete the comeback.

Hannah Gammill was placed at second and Linnie Malkin drew a walk to start the eighth. Freshman Spencer Prigge then advanced the runners to second and third with a sacrifice bunt.

Hedgecock, who had two hits, then ended it with a drive to the base of the left-center field fence.

The Razorbacks (2-0) struggled to push across a run through the first six innings, but put together three consecutive singles to load the bases with one out in the seventh.

Catcher Taylor Ellsworth then cleared the bases with a three-run double down the left-field line to tie the game 3-3.

Mary Haff (2-0) picked up the win in relief. She pitched 32/3 perfect innings, striking out four.

Arkansas' second game of the day against Washington was not completed by deadline.

-- Paul Boyd

Arkansas Tech sweeps pair

Arkansas Tech University swept its two games Friday at the UAM 8-State Classic in Bentonville, beating Quincy 10-0 in five innings and Missouri-St. Louis 20-1 in five innings.

Makenzie Goins had a three-run home run in the second inning and a two-run single in the fourth inning in the victory over Quincy. Brooke Prewitt added a three-run single in the fourth. Bailey Buffington (2-1) allowed 1 hit over 4 innings with 8 strikeouts to earn the pitching victory.

Caitlyn Wells had three home runs -- 2 three-run home runs and a solo shot --in the victory over Missouri=St. Louis, while Holly Crutchfield added a two-run home run and a solo shot. Shannon Lasey (2-2) went 3 innings in the circle, allowing 3 hits with a walk and a strikeout.

FOOTBALL

Maumelle tabs Maupin as next coach

Maumelle has found its successor to Kirk Horton, who stepped down from his football-coaching duties in January, in former Joe T. Robinson defensive coordinator Brian Maupin.

Maupin, who the school announced as its next coach Friday, has spent the past eight seasons at Robinson as an assistant. A Robinson graduate, Maupin played college football and ran track at Harding University.

-- Adam Cole

BASEBALL

Henderson State stays unbeaten

David Vilches went 3 for 4 with 2 home runs and 4 RBI on Friday to lead Henderson State University to a 13-3, 7-inning victory over Pittsburg State at Clyde Berry Field in Arkadelphia.

Vilches' first home run and an RBI double from Alec Lewis gave the Reddies (5-0) a 4-0 lead after the first inning. Vilches hit his second home run in the second inning, and Bryson Haskins added an RBI single to make it 7-0.

The lead grew to 11-0 in the fourth inning as HSU scored four runs on one hit -- a two-run single from Nick Butler. The Gorillas issued four walks in the inning -- including two with the bases loaded -- and hit a batter. Cade Tucker had an RBI double and Lewis added a sacrifice fly in the sixth for the Reddies' final two runs.

Spencer Taack picked up his second victory of the season after allowing 3 runs on 7 hits over 6 innings. He struck out five and walked one. Ethan Roark got the final three outs in the seventh.

Henderson State will face Missouri Western -- an 18-1 winner over St. Cloud State on Friday -- at 11 a.m. today.

BOWLING

Arkansas State in second place

Arkansas State University went 4-0 in Baker matches Friday, putting it in second place among 11 teams at the Lady Techsters Classic hosted by Louisiana Tech in Dallas.

ASU totaled 4,721 pins in the four matches, an average of 188.8 per match, in victories over Long Island University, Grambling State, Sam Houston State and Tulane. Louisiana Tech leads the total pinfall at 4,928 pins (197.1 average) with Vanderbilt just behind the Red Wolves in third place with 4,718 pins (188.7).

Arkansas State will play five traditional matches today before bracket play on Sunday.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services