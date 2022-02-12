Strong group of veterans set for Razorback Handicap

HOT SPRINGS -- This is a race deep in credentials.

Nine horses are entered in today's Grade III $600,000 Razorback Handicap for horses 4 years old and up at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort. Post time for the Razorback, the 10th of 11 races on Oaklawn's card, is scheduled for 4:56 p.m.

Entrants include recent winners of Oaklawn's Grade I Arkansas Derby and Grade III Southwest Stakes, Belmont Park's Grade II Brooklyn Stakes and Grade III Peter Pan Stakes, and Churchill Down's Grade III Ack Ack Stakes.

Robertino Diodoro trains two, including 3-1 morning-line favorite Lone Rock, a 7-year-old gelded son of Majestic Warrior whose win in Oaklawn's Tinsel Stakes on Dec. 18 was his ninth in 11 starts since Oct. 2020. Lone Rock, 37 14-5-1, won the Grade II Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance Stakes at Del Mar on Nov. 6. In total, he has won seven stakes races at five tracks since Diodoro claimed him for $40,000 for Flying P Stable and R.A. Hill Stable at Churchill Downs on Nov. 26, 2020.

"Definitely, in our minds, he's a superstar," Diodoro said. "Any horse that can win a stake race from Oaklawn Park to Churchill Downs, to Belmont, Saratoga, Del Mar, that's a pretty special horse to have in the barn."

Diodoro said nothing will come easy in the Razorback.

"This is a very competitive race," Diodoro said. "It's a very good race."

Brad Cox, who trains 7-2 Razorback second-choice Plainsman, was named the Eclipse Award trainer of the year for 2021 on Thursday. It was his second consecutive Eclipse. Shortleaf Stable's Plainsman, a 7-year-old son of Flatter, is among those in Cox's stable apparently geared to help Cox to a possible third consecutive championship season.

Plainsman finished third in the Grade I Cigar Mile at Aqueduct on Dec. 4 in his last start.

"His Cigar Mile race, for him to be into his 6-year-old year, I thought it was the best race he's ever run in his life," Cox said. "He bounced out of it in great shape. He's been here training and looks amazing."

Joel Rosario, the 2021 Eclipse Award jockey of the year, is set to ride Plainsman.

Promise Keeper, the 4-1 third-choice, enters from the stable of Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher. The 4-year-old son of Constitution won the Grade III Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont Park late last spring. Promise Keeper finished fourth, a length behind the winner, in the Ohio Derby at Thistledown Racino in North Randall, Ohio, on June 26, 2021.

Florent Geroux is named to ride Promise Keeper, a matter that helped Pletcher pick the Razorback for the colt's comeback.

"It was one of a couple of races that was on the radar," Pletcher said. "Just decided timing-wise, it kind of all came together. He had a good breeze and we were able to secure a jockey that we're happy with, transportation and all that stuff. It all came together over the last couple of weeks."

Danny Caldwell's 9-year-old Rated R Superstar is entered off his win at 25-1 in Oaklawn's Fifth Season Stakes on Jan. 15.

"I love these older horses," Caldwell said. "They know how to take care of themselves. They know their job. [Rated R Superstar] loves to train. I wish I had a barn full like him. Those are hard to find. He's one of a kind. We love him in our barn, for sure."

Rated R Superstar's recent success has come from off the pace, and Caldwell said early speed in the Razorback might help.

"It looks like we have another speed duel up front if those horses all go like they've done in the past," Caldwell said. "If that happens again, there's a couple of other horses like mine, way back, who'll try to make a move down the lane. But everything's got to fall into place to win a race, especially at Oaklawn."

As for entrant Last Samurai, Jon Court has ridden his past 10 starts, including a win in Oaklawn's Poinsettia Stakes on Dec. 11.

Last Samurai is a 4-year-old son of Malibu Moon trained by Dallas Stewart and owned by Willis Horton of Marshall. He along with Rated R Superstar is 8-1 on the Razorback's morning line.

Last Samurai finished second by a neck in the Grade III Greenwood Cup Stakes at Parx Racing in Bensalem, Pa., on Sept. 21. Court said his wife Rosemary recently suggested a similar performance would put Last Samurai in the Razorback mix.

"She said, 'If he runs back to that race, he should be right in the mix with these,' '' Court said. "He's training good. He seems to be in a good place mentally and physically, and you know me. I want to win."