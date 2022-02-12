Super Quiz: What's New Geographically?

1. This U.S. state is bordered to the north by the province of Quebec.

2. A region of the U.S. consisting of six states.

3. It is one of the states of the "Four Corners" region.

4. One of its nicknames is "The Big Easy."

5. The Maori are the indigenous people of this country.

6. A Canadian province.

7. Its NHL team is named the Devils.

8. The capital of India.

9. An Australian state.

ANSWERS:

1. New Hampshire

2. New England

3. New Mexico

4. New Orleans

5. New Zealand

6. New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador

7. New Jersey

8. New Delhi

9. New South Wales