Suspect named in Friday night Little Rock homicide

The Little Rock Police Department on Saturday have named a suspect in Friday night's fatal shooting in southwest Little Rock, according to a Twitter post from the department.

Gerardo Castanon is wanted in connection with the shooting that killed one person and left another in critical condition in the 10000 block of Mabelvale Pike, according to the post.

Castanon faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Police are asking for information on the shooting, as well as Castanon's whereabouts. Police had not identified the victims of the shooting as of 6 p.m. Saturday.