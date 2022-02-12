Tide, Oats expect best from Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- Alabama Coach Nate Oats said he does not expect to see a letdown from the Arkansas Razorbacks in today's 11 a.m. meeting at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Many University of Arkansas fans are wondering if the Razorbacks can retain their edge in the game after Tuesday's 80-76 upset of No. 1 Auburn led to a court storming and an on-court party the likes of which have not been seen at Walton Arena.

Oats, whose Crimson Tide (15-9, 5-6 SEC) won the SEC regular season and tournament titles last year, said he is expecting a tough shot from the Razorbacks (19-5, 8-3), who are tied for third with Tennessee in the SEC standings behind Auburn (10-1) and Kentucky (9-2).

Oats was asked Friday if the Tide might catch a flat Arkansas performance.

"It's a good question," Oats said. "They seem like they've gone through their stretch of not taking teams seriously when they started 0-3. It seems like they've figured all that out.

"They've won nine in a row, so my guess is they're pretty locked in and playing the right way. I don't think we're going to hope to get them on a bad night. We're going to have to go beat them when they're playing their best basketball, which is fine.

"We need to be playing our best basketball come the middle of February into March. So let's go ahead and play teams when they're playing their best."

SEC streaks

The Razorbacks' current eight-game winning streak against SEC competition is their fourth-longest in their 31st season as a member of the conference.

Coach Eric Musselman has now engineered two of those four longest streaks against league members.

The longest winning streak for Arkansas against SEC teams is 13 games.

Coach Nolan Richardson's NCAA championship team in 1993-94 won 13 in a row from Jan. 22 (a 79-53 victory over South Carolina) through a first-round SEC Tournament win over Georgia (95-83) on March 11 before falling 90-78 to Kentucky the following day.

Musselman's second team at Arkansas won 12 games in a row against conference opponents last year, starting with a 75-73 home win against Auburn on Jan. 20 and ending with a 70-64 win over Missouri in the first round of the SEC Tournament on March 12.

Richardson's NCAA runner-up team in 1994-95 took nine consecutive wins over SEC opponents from Feb. 11 through March 11.

Mike Anderson's longest win streak against SEC competition with Arkansas was seven games during the 2014-15 season. John Pelphrey's longest such streak in four seasons was five games in 2009-10, and Stan Heath's longest streak in his five seasons was six games in 2005-06.

Big pig

Much was made of the Auburn players' pregame dancing on the Razorback logo at mid-court following Arkansas' 80-76 upset of the No. 1 Tigers on Tuesday.

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said the team watched a short video of it before taking the floor, but he didn't make a big deal out of it.

Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl defended his players while adding his perspective on the incident during his appearance on "Tiger Talk" on Thursday to look back on that game and preview the Tigers' home game against Texas A&M at 11 a.m. today.

"Have you seen that logo?" Pearl asked on the show. "It's almost the entire court. Where would you like my team to dance? ... I think it's fun. These are student-athletes."

A better Joiner

Alabama Coach Nate Oats said the Crimson Tide played much better offensively in their 97-83 win at Ole Miss on Wednesday than they did defensively.

He specifically pointed out the Rebels got too many "blow bys" from their guards, like Jarkel Joiner, who scored 33 points on 12-of-20 shooting, including 6 of 10 from three-point range.

"We didn't do a great job on their best player Joiner," Oats said. "I thought we gave him too many threes. I think [Arkansas' JD] Notae is similar to Joiner, but better. I mean, he's leading the league in scoring.

"We just did a poor job on a similar player. Our matchups on Joiner are going to be similar to matchups on Notae, and we've got to do a way better job on Notae."

Notae's scoring

JD Notae's 28-point eruption in Arkansas' 80-76 overtime win against No. 1 Auburn on Tuesday gave him a leg up on Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr. in the SEC scoring race with seven regular season games remaining.

Notae has 440 points and a 19.13 scoring average in 23 games, while Pippen is at 431 points and an 18.74 average. Mississippi State's Iverson Molinar, the only league player who has scored in double figures in every one of his team's games, is third with 416 points and an 18.09 average.

In conference play, Notae's 209 points and 20.9 scoring average leads the way, a notch ahead of Molinar, who has 201 points and a 20.1 average. Pippen is third with a 19.5 average (214 points in 11 games), followed by Alabama's Jaden Shackleford (18.4).

Inside the series

Arkansas holds 35-30 edge in the series with Alabama, including an 8-2 mark in the past 10 games, a 4-1 record in the past five and an 8-2 edge in neutral site games.

In games played at Alabama's Coleman Coliseum, the Crimson Tide own a 20-8 edge.

Alabama won the last meeting at Coleman with a 90-59 rout that featured 15-of-36 three-point shooting. Alabama raced out to a 22-5 lead, held the Razorbacks to 21-of-63 (33.3%) shooting and got scoring contributions from 11 players.

Moses Moody scored a game-high 28 points and Jalen Tate had 10 points for the Razorbacks, while the rest of the roster combined to shoot 7 of 29 (24.1%) and score 21 points.

Tip set

The Razorbacks' home game against Tennessee next Saturday, whose time had been on hold, was set for a 3 p.m. tipoff. The game will be broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2.

Arkansas will have two home games after hosting the Volunteers: on Feb. 26 against No. 5 Kentucky and a March 2 rematch with LSU after the Razorbacks upset the then-No. 12 Tigers 65-58 on Jan. 15 at the Maravich Center in Baton Rouge.

Plus 7

Arkansas' Eric Musselman and Alabama's Nate Oats both came into the SEC in the same hiring cycle after the 2018-19 season.

While Oats already has an SEC regular season and tournament title under his belt after last year's 26-7 run, Musselman has an edge of plus 7 in overall record while with the Razorbacks and a longer NCAA Tournament run, by one game last season.

Musselman will take a 64-24 record into his 89th game with Arkansas on Saturday, while Oats has a 57-31 mark entering his 89th game.

Road work

After opening the conference season 0-2 in road games with losses at Mississippi State and Texas A&M, the Razorbacks have a chance to get two games over .500 on the road at Alabama.

Since the Hogs' 0-3 start in SEC play, they have won 65-58 at No. 12 LSU, 64-55 at Ole Miss and 99-73 at Georgia.