Today’s Other State Division I Games

UCA women at Jacksonville State

WHEN 1:45 p.m. Central

WHERE Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Ala.

RECORDS UCA 8-14, 3-8 ASUN; JSU 17-6, 8-3

SERIES JSU leads 2-1

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Randrea Wright, 5-7, Fr.;9.0;2.9

G Gloria Fornah 5-10, Fr.3.2;3.0

F Jayla Cody, 6-1, Fr.;5.4;4.3

F Lucy Ibeh 6-0, Jr.13.8;10.7

F Hannah Langhi 6-2, Sr.;11.2;5.7

COACH Sandra Rushing (175-122 in 10th season at UCA, 578-378 in 32nd season overall)

JACKSONVILLE STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Imari Martin, 5-6, Sr.;11.6;2.3

G NeKiyah Thompson, 5-6, Jr.;9.1;3.6

G Kiana Johnson, 5-9, Sr.;8.5;2.2

F Keiara Griffin, 6-0, So.;7.0;6.0

F Kennedy Gavin, 6-0, Sr.;9.7;7.0

COACH Rick Pietri (136-119 in ninth season at JSU, 356-286 in 22nd season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;;JSU

53.9;Points for;68.0

61.5;Points against;59.0

+5.2;Rebound margin;+3.0

-4.7;Turnover margin;+6.1

37.5;FG pct.;39.7

24.1;3-pt pct.;30.2

68.9;FT pct.;68.7

CHALK TALK The Sugar Bears and Gamecocks last squared off on Jan. 19 at the Farris Center in Conway, with Central Arkansas suffering a 64-47 loss.

— Adam Cole

UAPB women at Alabama State

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Ala.

RECORDS UAPB 10-11, 6-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Alabama State 8-12, 7-4

SERIES Alabama State leads 30-10

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Zaay Green, 6-2, Jr.;14.4;6.5

G Joyce Kennerson, 5-4, Sr.;10.5;3.3

G Sade Hudson, 5-8, Sr.;10.6;2.5

F Khadijah Brown, 6-3, Sr.;11.8;8.6

F Maya Peat, 6-6, So.;7.1;7.7

COACH Dawn Thornton (20-51 in third seasons at UAPB and 65-116 in seventh season overall)

ALABAMA STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Tyesha Rudolph, 5-9, Sr.;6.4;3.3

G Hannah White, 5-8, Jr.;3.4;2.0

G DaKiyah Sanders, 5-3, So.;4.4;2.8

F Shmya Ward, 6-0, Jr.;12.8;5.2

F Farrah Pearson, 5-10, So.;4.1;3.6

COACH Frede Freeman-Jackson (331-349 in 24th season at Alabama State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;Alabama State

69.0;Points for;58.7

67.8;Points against;69.4

+2.2;Rebound margin;-1.3

+1.1;Turnover margin;-3.4

38.7;FG pct.;36.4

28.7;3-pt pct.;27.3

69.7;FT pct.;65.6

CHALK TALK UAPB shot 29.8% in its 69-55 loss in its previous game against Jackson State, which is its lowest shooting percentage since it hit 20% against Alabama State on Jan. 5. ... The Hornets have won three of their past four games and have beaten the Golden Lions four times in a row. ... One game separates the teams in the standings, with Alabama State tied for third place and UAPB in a four-way tie for fifth. ... The Golden Lions will play at Alabama A&M on Monday before returning home to face Prairie View A&M on Feb. 19.

-- Erick Taylor

UALR men at Troy

WHEN 4 p.m. Central

WHERE Trojan Arena, Troy, Ala.

RECORDS UALR 7-14, 2-7 Sun Belt Conference; Troy 17-7, 8-3

SERIES UALR leads 15-10

TV None

RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Isaiah Palermo, 6-5, Jr.;12.9;4.8

G C.J. White, 6-5, Sr.;6.5;3.9

G Jordan Jefferson, 6-2, Fr.;7.4;1.1

G D.J. Smith, 6-0, Fr.;6.7;2.7

F Myron Gardner 6-6, Jr.;8.1;4.7

COACH Darrell Walker (49-60 in fourth season at UALR, 95-78 in sixth season overall)

Troy

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Efe Odigie, 6-9, Jr.;11.7;6.2

F Zay Williams, 6-9, Jr.;8.7;7.0

G Duke Miles, 6-2, Fr.;8.9;2.1

G Duke Deen, 5-8, Fr.;9.3;2.5

G Desmond Williams, 6-1, So.;7.2;2.1

COACH Scott Cross (37-46 in third season at Troy and 262-208 in 15th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;Troy

67.8;Points for;71.1

73.6;Points against;65.5

-4.3;Rebound margin;+2.8

+1.5;Turnover margin;+0.5

41.5;FG pct.;43.2

32.1;3-pt pct.;32.7

74.2;FT pct.;70.8

CHALK TALK Isaiah Palermo reached double figures for the 13th time this season Thursday night at South Alabama and has led UALR in scoring in six games. … Only three current Troy players were on its roster the last time these teams met two years ago. … UALR has been outscored by nearly 19 points in road games this season, trailing by at least 14 in the second half of each of those games.

— Mitchell Gladstone

UAPB men at Alabama State

WHEN 4:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Ala.

RECORDS UAPB 5-19, 3-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Alabama State 6-17, 5-6

SERIES Alabama State leads 32-20

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3 in Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, So.;10.7;3.4

G Shawn Williams, 6-1, Sr.;14.2;2.0

F Brandon Brown, 6-5, Jr.;9.4;7.0

F Dequan Morris, 6-4, Sr.;14.6;3.6

F Trey Sampson, 6-9, Jr.;9.0;3.9

COACH Solomon Bozeman (5-19 in first season at UAPB and overall)

Alabama State

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Isaiah Range, 6-3, So.;9.2;4.3

G E.J. Clark, 5-11, Jr.;7.5;4.0

G Kenny Strawbridge, 6-6, So.;8.9;4.6

F Trace Young, 6-8, Jr.;12.1;5.1

F Gerald Liddell, 6-8, Jr.;10.3;4.4

COACH Mo Williams (10-31 in second season at Alabama State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;Alabama State

62.9;Points for;66.8

77.3;Points against;74.8

-10.1;Rebound margin;-3.6

-0.5;Turnover margin;-1.8

40.1;FG pct.;41.4

27.6;3-pt pct.;32.7

69.8;FT pct.;69.8

CHALK TALK UAPB sophomore Kylen Milton scored on a go-ahead dunk with 3:04 left to lead the Golden Lions to a 70-68 win when the teams played in Pine Bluff on Jan. 5. ... Alabama State averages 34.5 rebounds per game, which ranks fourth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. UAPB is last at 28.8. ... Against Jackson State on Monday, the Golden Lions hit only one three-pointer but registered assists on 15 of their 20 baskets. ... The Hornets have turned the ball over 18 times in each of their previous two games.

-- Erick Taylor

UCA men at Jacksonville State

WHEN 4 p.m. Central

WHERE Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Ala.

RECORDS UCA 7-16, 4-6 ASUN; JSU 16-8, 9-2

SERIES JSU leads 2-0

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, and KASR-FM, 92.7, in Conway

TV None

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Ibbe Klintman, 6-8, Fr.;4.7;2.6

G Camren Hunter, 6-3, Fr.;13.3;4.5

G Collin Cooper, 6-2, So.;10.5;2.4

F Eddy Kayouloud 6-7, Jr.10.9;4.3

F Jared Chatham, 6-8, Sr.9.4;5.6

COACH Anthony Boone (21-49 in third season at UCA and overall)

JACKSONVILLE STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Jalen Finch, 6-1, Jr.;8.5;3.5

G Jalen Gibbs, 6-3, Sr.;11.0;4.0

G Darian Adams, 6-3, Sr.;15.2;5.3

F Kayne Henry, 6-7, Sr.;9.4;5.4

C Brandon Huffman, 6-10, Sr.;10.0;6.2

COACH Ray Harper (108-70 in sixth season at JSU, 539-197 in 23rd season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;;JSU

73.4;Points for;74.6

83.0;Points against;67.7

-2.7;Rebound margin;+4.9

-1.4;Turnover margin;-1.2

43.9;FG pct.;46.5

31.1;3-pt pct.;39.8

74.0;FT pct.;67.0

CHALK TALK The Bears and Gamecocks last played on Jan. 18 in Conway, with Jacksonville State winning 86-81. … Darious Hall returned to play in UCA’s 83-72 loss to Kennesaw State on Wednesday, finishing with 10 points off the bench.

— Adam Cole

Arkansas State men at South Alabama

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Mitchell Center, Mobile, Ala.

RECORDS Arkansas State 15-7, 6-3 Sun Belt Conference; South Alabama 16-8, 6-5

SERIES ASU leads 27-23

TV None

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr.;7.9;4.0

G Desi Sills, 6-2, Sr.;13.0;3.5

G Marquis Eaton, 6-2, Sr.;12.4;2.7

F Norchad Omier, 6-7, So.;17.5;12.1

F Keyon Wesley, 6-9, Jr.;4.8;3.8

COACH Mike Balado (66-76 in fifth season at Arkansas State and overall)

SOUTH ALABAMA

POS NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Kayo Goncalves, 6-8, Sr.;7.5;4.1

F Javon Franklin, 6-7, Sr.;11.7;7.3

G Jay Jay Chandler, 6-4, Sr.;16.3;3.6

G Tyrell Jones, 6-1, Jr.;4.2;2.2

G Charles Manning, 6-4, Sr.;16.4;4.0

COACH Richie Riley (70-47 in third season at South Alabama, 105-75 in fifth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;;South Alabama

73.0;Points for;73.5

68.0;Points against;63.5

+1.7;Rebound margin;+0.1

+0.4;Turnover margin;+3.1

46.1;FG pct.;46.3

33.0;3-pt pct.;32.6

75.0;FT pct.;70.0

CHALK TALK South Alabama has won five of its past seven games against ASU, with all of those victories coming in Mobile, Ala. The Red Wolves last won at the Mitchell Center on Jan. 2, 2016. … Marquis Eaton is seven points from becoming the fourth ASU player to score at least 1,600 career points. … The Red Wolves lead the Sun Belt with 16.5 assists per game as a team.

— Mitchell Gladstone