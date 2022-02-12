Tools & Toys: FlexiSpot Bamboo Standing Desk and MAKERX Mini Heat Gun





FlexiSpot Kana Bamboo Standing Desk

What's to love: This is a good solution for those working from home who need a change from sitting at the desk all day. With a touch of a button, change this desk to a standing desk.

What does it do: The desk uses a small electric motor to raise it. Choose from options to customize the desk to the user's needs or space including the size of the bamboo top and whether it has a curved or straight front. The basic metal frame is available in black or white and can expand up to 47.6 inches in height. A simple key pad at the front of the desk with up and down buttons allows the user to move the desk top up or down. Base price is $349.99. For more information and to see all the options available visit flexispot.com.

The MAKERX Mini Heat Gun

What's to love: Another useful tool for do-it-yourselfers that is part of the MAKERX platform powered by the The Hub, a portable 20-volt power system that can be used with other tools in the platform.

What does it do: The compact light-weight heat gun quickly heats up to 500 degrees. The narrow nozzle allows for precise control making it useful for detail work. The company says the heat gun can be used to remove old paint from wood surfaces, help dry wet paint and remove adhesive-backed wallpaper and stickers. It also can be used to apply shrink wrap, thaw frozen pipes, soften glue and adhesives. The heat gun retails for $29.99. Sold with The Hub, it sells for $129.99. Visit worx.com for more information.



