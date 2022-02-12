Treasure Hunt





(Editor's note: This column was originally published Feb. 8, 2016.)

DEAR HELAINE AND JOE: Family lore says this hooked rug was created by either Emily or Ellen Chandler who lived in Milan, N.H., in 1865. The pieces traveled to the Hodgdon family, who lived in Berlin, N.H., and resided there for about 130 years. The rug has a jute backing with a repair on the back and some of the edges are frayed. The size is 54-by-81 inches. Any thoughts? And what would be the insurance value?

Thank you, — M.C.

DEAR M.C.: Today we seem to live in a disposable society. But in the 18th and 19th centuries, many commodities we might take for granted today were precious.

Our ancestors took the maxim "waste not, want not" to heart, and our prudent ancestral homemakers lived by it. It is said that this often trotted-out platitude first appeared in 1722 but was based on the phrase "willful waste makes woeful want," which can be traced to 1576.

Prior to 1800, most floors in America were bare. Imported fabrics were very expensive, and most domestic materials had to be painstakingly made from wool, flax or occasionally cotton. Most of the cloth that was made was used for either clothing or bedding, and only the wealthiest of families could afford to import floor coverings, which more often than not were actually used on tables or chests.

When the textiles a family did possess became worn out, they were put in "rag bags" to be recycled as, well, rags, or turned into strips of cloth that could be used to make small floor coverings. Jute fibers from India began coming into the United States in the early 19th century as coffee sacks and industrious individuals would hook strips of fabric from their rag bags into these strong jute backings to create warm, useful, colorful and sometimes whimsical floor coverings.

Genealogical research reveals an Emily Hodgdon Chandler who lived and is buried in Milan. She was born in June 1840 and died in June 1920. Having this piece of historical information gives some confirmation to the 1865 date and adds a bit of interest and context to this piece, which are factors that can be very important to collectors.

The floral cornucopia design seen on this rug is a common feature found on 19th-century hooked rugs, and it symbolically reflects the bounty of the land. Surrounding the cornucopia is a border of diamonds and triangles with figural corners that appear to have an abstract floral design. This is also typical of the period as is the brown coloration.

This is a large and heavy piece to hang, which means the entire carpet needs to be attached to an acid-free backing so the entire piece is supported and will not tear because of the weight of the object. Also, make sure to keep the room in which it is kept at a constant temperature with no extreme swings, and keep it out of direct sunlight to avoid fading of the fabric.

This is a fine piece and has an insurance value between $3,000 and $4,000.

Helaine Fendelman and Joe Rosson have written books on antiques. Do you have an item you'd like to know more about? Contact them at Joe Rosson, 2504 Seymour Ave., Knoxville, TN 37917, or email them at treasures@knology.net. If you'd like your question to be considered for their column, please include a focused, high-resolution photo of the subject with your inquiry.



