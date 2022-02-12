Trudeau gives protesters warning





WINDSOR, Ontario -- Canadian authorities Friday turned up the legal and public pressure on protesters to lift their blockades in Ottawa and at the U.S. border, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warning: "This unlawful activity has to end and it will end."

Federal, provincial and local officials moved simultaneously on different fronts to try to break the so-called Freedom Convoy standoff, which began with truckers and others angry over the country's covid-19 restrictions and has morphed into an outpouring of wrath from the right toward Trudeau and his Liberal government, cheered on by conservatives in the U.S.

"We heard you. It's time to go home now," the prime minister said, warning that "everything is on the table" for ending the blockades.

Since Monday, drivers mostly in pickups have bottled up the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, disrupting the flow of goods and upsetting the auto industry on both sides of the border. Hundreds more truckers have paralyzed downtown Ottawa for the past two weeks.

In a bulletin to local and state law enforcement officers, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security warned that it has received reports of similar protests being planned in the United States. It said the protests could begin in Southern California as soon as this weekend and potentially spread to Washington around the State of the Union address in March.

In a rapid string of developments in Canada on Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency and threatened heavy penalties against those who interfere with the free flow of goods and people.

After a virtual hearing, Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz of the Ontario Superior Court ordered protesters to end the blockade of the bridge. It was not clear when or if law enforcement officers would be sent in to remove the demonstrators, but Windsor police immediately warned that demonstrators blocking the streets could be subject to arrest and their vehicles could be seized.

Ford said he will convene the provincial cabinet today to urgently enact measures that make it "crystal-clear" it is illegal to block critical infrastructure. Violators will face up to a year in prison and a maximum fine of $100,000, he said.

"Let me be as clear I can: There will be consequences for these actions, and they will be severe," Ford said. "This is a pivotal, pivotal moment for our nation."

The measures will also provide additional authority "to consider taking away the personal and commercial licenses of anyone who doesn't comply," according to the premier's office.

Trudeau called Ontario's decision "responsible and necessary" and said he spoke with President Joe Biden.

"We discussed the American and indeed global influences on the protest," Trudeau said. "We talked about the U.S.-based flooding of the 911 phone lines in Ottawa, the presence of U.S. citizens in the blockade and the impact of foreign money to fund this illegal activity."

Trudeau said that on some fundraising platforms, as many as half the donations are coming from the U.S.

He said he and Biden agreed that "for the security of people and the economy, these blockades can't continue. So make no mistake: The border cannot and will not remain closed."

The protests have caused shortages of auto parts that have forced General Motors, Ford, Toyota and Honda to close plants or cancel shifts.

CONSERVATIVE SUPPORT

Several conservative media figures in the U.S. have taken up the cause of the Canadian protesters.

Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity cheered the truckers on while showing four live reports from Ottawa this week.

"Send our solidarity, love and support to all of the brave people who are there," Hannity told Fox reporter Sara Carter, who was with the protesters in Ottawa, on his show Thursday. "Don't give up."

Ben Shapiro of The Daily Wire said on his show, sitting in front of a headline that said Canadians were "fed up" with Trudeau, that mandates had to stop.

"Nobody wants giant bridges shut down," Shapiro said. "Obstructing traffic is bad no matter what you are protesting for. However, the cause of this protest happens to be righteous."

The lead story on the Red State website for a time Thursday was headlined, "East Bound and Down: US Truck Convoy is Being Planned, Could Be Headed to DC." Reporter Sarah Lee mocked a "very silly" piece in Politico that included a quote from an analyst who works for a think tank that tracks extremism, who noted worrying parallels to the buildup before the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Information for this article was contributed by Rob Gillies, Mike Householder, Tom Krisher and David Bauder of The Associated Press.









