U.S. 79 crash kills Bearden resident

One person died and another was injured Thursday morning in a crash on U.S. 79 in Ouachita County, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

Sharon Garlington, 67, of Bearden died just before 9:15 a.m. on the highway near Bearden.

At U.S. 79 and Ouachita County Road 203, Garlington failed to yield and was struck by a 2018 Kia traveling north. Both vehicles left the roadway after impact.

The driver of the Kia, Constance Mancil, 28, of Magnolia was hurt in the collision.

The weather was clear, and the pavement was dry at the time of the crash, an investigator noted in the report.