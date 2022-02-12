Vivian Flowers seeking state House seat again

State Rep. Vivian Flowers, who represents much of Jefferson County in the Arkansas House of Representatives, is seeking re-election.

First elected in 2014 to represent what is now District 65, Flowers "has been a strong advocate and consistent voice on critical issues such as health, economic development, education, criminal justice, voting rights and good government," according to a news release. "In addition to sponsoring and co-sponsoring dozens of bills that have passed into law, Flowers has worked with her colleagues and local leadership to fight for resources, social justice and equity for her district and throughout South Arkansas."

As a freshman and sophomore legislator, Flowers championed family reunification, heritage tourism, minority business expansion and fair elections legislation.

In 2019, Flowers sponsored and passed legislation that ended child marriage (Act 1028), expanded government transparency by requiring audio recording and storage of public meetings (Act 849), and continued her commitment to growing the state's heritage tourism footprint in South Arkansas with the "Arkansas Delta Music Trails Act" (Act 1066). Then in 2021, during the 93rd Arkansas General Assembly, she worked on criminal justice reform, rail safety, government oversight, consumer protection and pharmaceutical drug access/cost/safety issues.

"Every past session has been productive legislatively and equally valuable experientially," Flowers said. "But the covid-19 pandemic, expanded constituency services advocacy, and working with local community partners on public safety and employment discrimination have steered me to serve in what I hope is a stronger, and more meaningful way."

During the current legislative cycle, Flowers was recognized for her service with the following honors:

National Black Caucus of State Legislators (NBCSL) – Legislator of the Year Award – December 2020;

Jefferson County Association of Realtors – Legislator of the Year Award – July 13, 2021;

Arkansas Municipal League – Distinguished Legislative Award – July 24, 2021;

Arkansas Pharmacist Association – Percy Malone Award – Sept. 7, 2021.

"Leadership has been a significant part of Flowers' distinguished service in Arkansas and the nation," according to the press release. "She currently serves as the Women in Legislative Leadership (WILL) State Chair and Secretary for the NBCSL. She previously served as Region X Chair for NBCSL (2018-2020) as well as chair of the NBCSL COVID-19 Working Group in 2020."

During her first and second terms, Flowers was appointed to the Governor's Council on Medicaid Reform and she was elected chair of the Arkansas Legislative Black Caucus, respectively. She is the vice-chair of the House Utilities Subcommittee of the House Insurance and Commerce Committee and serves on the Joint Budget, House Judiciary, and Advanced communications and Information Technology committees.

A fifth-generation Arkansan, Flowers is an inaugural graduate of the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service, and earned bachelor's degrees in political science and professional technical writing from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She is the daughter of Dr. John A. Flowers Sr. and Mary Flowers, and is an active member of St. John A.M.E. Church in Pine Bluff.