Community Briefs: Watson Chapel School Board to meet

Watson Chapel School Board to meet

The Watson Chapel School Board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Monday in the district office, 4100 Camden Road. The agenda includes the financial statement, recognition of Wildcat Warriors and employees of the month, superintendent's report and a hearing regarding expelling a student with a handgun, according to a news release. Details: (870) 879-0220.

Meeting set for A&P finance committee

The Pine Bluff Advertising & Promotion Finance Committee meeting will be at noon Thursday at the A&P Offices, 623 S. Main St. The agenda includes the A&P financials and Civic Auditorium Complex Commission financials.

Because of the regularly scheduled committee meeting falling on a city holiday, the finance chair, Lelan Stice, changed the date, according to a news release.

Health unit, coroner's office to open

Jefferson County's County Judge Gerald Robinson announced that the grand opening ceremonies for the new county health unit and coroner's office will be held March 7.

The celebration for the Dr. Josetta E. Wilkins Jefferson County Health Unit, 3801 S. Hickory St., will be held at 11 a.m. The ceremony for the U.S. Brown Jefferson County Coroner's Office, 503 E. Second Ave., will be held at 2:30 p.m., according to a news release. The community is invited to attend.

Agency on aging reveals lunch menus

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week are:

Monday -- Vegetable beef soup, Oriental slaw, cornbread, fruit and milk.

Tuesday -- Lemon pepper chicken, baked corn casserole, zucchini and tomatoes, chocolate pie and milk.

Wednesday -- Pork roast, au gratin potatoes, orange-glazed beets, wheat bread, apple cake and milk.

Thursday -- Swiss steak, rice, okra, roll, apricots and milk.

Friday -- Chicken and dumplings, green beans, stewed tomatoes, butterscotch bars and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

Counties get recreation project grants

The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism announced more than $3.6 million in Outdoor Recreation Grants awarded to projects within 25 counties across the state, including southeast Arkansas, according to a news release.

Matching grant recipients include the following:

Dumas (Desha County) to develop a restroom facility, replace play equipment, widen and resurface a walking trail and improve access at Memorial Park, $175,000.

Stuttgart (Arkansas County) to develop a new pocket park with pavilion, movie screen wall, bike racks and bike station, concession facility, seating areas, native landscaping, Wi-Fi hotspot and park amenities, $195,000.

Hope (Hempstead County) to develop a new pocket park with shade structure, performance stage, benches, landscaping, accessibility and lighting, $31,480.

Details: OutdoorGrants.com.

Agencies to get Delta Authority funds

The Delta Regional Authority announced 11 additional health care facilities chosen to participate in the Delta Region Community Health Systems Development-Technical Assistance Program, including a southeast Arkansas agency.

Health care facilities selected for the program cohort include:

Dallas County Medical Center, Fordyce -- Dallas County Medical Center is a 25-bed, critical access hospital serving the residents of Dallas County and the surrounding areas.

T.W. Wagner Inc., Manila -- T.W. Wagner is a rural health center serving the residents of Manila.

The program enhances health care delivery in the Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions through intensive, in-depth and long-term technical assistance to rural hospitals and medical facilities, according to a news release. Details: DRA.GOV.