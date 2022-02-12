Woman charged in Jan. 8 shooting

A Jefferson County district judge Friday found probable cause for a Pine Bluff woman to be charged with capital murder, in addition to three other suspects, in the Jan. 8 shooting death of Calvin Kirklin.

Shakirah Stennis, 21, is accused of aiding and abetting in Kirklin's death at 2200 W. 10th Ave. under an accomplice theory, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Will Jones said.

Stennis and the three other suspects -- Roderick Marks, 22; Steven Grady, 20; and Rahn Clay, 18 -- are held in the county jail without bail. The three men were arrested Jan. 18 and also charged with five counts each of terroristic acts.

Kirklin, 55, was found unconscious in the driver's seat of a Chrysler 200 with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head at 2:45 a.m. Jan. 8. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Capital murder carries a sentence of either life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

A witness told Pine Bluff Police Det. Ryan Edwards, according to an affidavit, on Thursday afternoon that Clay drove a Chrysler 200 registered to Marks that was also carrying Marks, Grady, Stennis and another man identified as Rickey Howard Jr., according to the probable cause affidavit. The witness reportedly said Clay pulled into the West 10th location to speak to Kirklin, alleging that three of the four men exited the vehicle and approached Kirklin's vehicle to rob him. Video surveillance from the Chester Hynes Community Center showed two occupants exited and approached Kirklin's vehicle, according to the affidavit.

"The witness stated Ms. Stennis and Mr. Grady stayed inside the vehicle," Edwards reported. "The witness stated Mr. Marks, Mr. Howard and Mr. Clay told Ms. Stennis to back the vehicle up facing the roadway. Ms. Stennis complied and began laughing while Mr. Marks, Mr. Howard and Mr. Clay fired multiple shots into Mr. Kirklin's vehicle. Mr. Howard, Mr. Clay and Mr. Marks then got back into the vehicle, and Ms. Stennis drove away from the scene."

Police read Stennis her Miranda rights Thursday evening, according to Edwards. She said in another interview she and the other suspects went to Rockin Annie's restaurant Jan. 8. Stennis allegedly told police Clay knew Kirklin when Kirklin lived down the street from him.

"Ms. Stennis stated they pulled over to talk to Mr. Kirklin," Edwards said. "Ms. Stennis stated she was in the backseat when they pulled over. Ms. Stennis stated she backed up Mr. Marks' vehicle and heard a 'pop.' Ms. Stennis stated Mr. Grady, Mr. Howard and she remained inside the vehicle. Ms. Stennis stated she then heard gunshots. Ms. Stennis stated Mr. Marks and Mr. Clay ran back to the vehicle, and she drove off. Ms. Stennis stated she did not see anyone shooting."

Marks, Grady and Clay denied knowledge of the shooting when police interviewed them in January. Howard has not yet been located, Jones said.

Stennis is due back in court March 7.